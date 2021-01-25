Understanding the Islamic Perspective of the Covid Vaccine

Kuala Lumpur (January 25): Malaysia is waiting for the first commission of the COVID-19 vaccine next month, but certain quarters still challenge vaccination safety and halal status.

Malaysia has so far signed joint agreements with the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility, US-based Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca in the United Kingdom for vaccine supply.

The first 12.8 million dose deployment of Pfizer-BioNTech is scheduled to begin in Malaysia at the end of February 2021 and the double dose regimen will cover 20% of the population.

Health officials around the world have emphasized the safety of vaccines that help control the pandemic of COVID-19, but anti-vaccinators (those who oppose all forms of vaccination) and conspirators are social. Continues to attack the media Sites with “promotion”, including claims that vaccination contains substances banned by Islam.

What are ISTIHALAH and ISTIHLAK?

Dr. Abdul Rahman A. Schkoll, a freelance preacher, said the issue of the use of banned substances in vaccines has already been resolved after lengthy debate by religious scholars on the issue.

To that effect, many national and international fatwas or judgments issued regarding vaccines can be referred to, adding that the concept of istihara and istifrak has been applied to current fatwas related to the issue of vaccine tolerance. ..

“Isty harassment is a natural process that affects legality (of edible substances) (from ban or halal to halal) by changing its elements. In other words, it is a substance derived from a halal (ban) source. , The chemical structure and physical properties have changed and turned into another substance with other properties … Therefore, it becomes halal and pure. This is the view of the Hanafie school and the prominent scholar Sheikh Yusuf. It was agreed by Al Karadawi and Sheikh Waba al Zhaili, “explained Abdul Rahman.

The concept of istihlak, on the other hand, refers to a substance that contains a small amount of banned elements and adds a large amount of pure elements to eliminate the properties and properties of the original elements of the substance.

Saving lives is more important

Abdul Rahman, an adviser to Shariah, an Islamic banking institution, said that if the vaccine is made from pure substances, is harmless to the human body and is used only as a preventative measure against infectious diseases, then the issue of Shariah (Islamic law) is I told Bernama that it wouldn’t happen. Or an epidemic that poses a risk of death.

Vaccines that contain banned elements, on the other hand, fall into two categories.

“In the first category, vaccines containing banned elements cannot be used if there is another alternative derived from a purer and more reliable source. This is the basis of the vaccine fatwa.

“In the second category, we have no other choice and are allowed to use vaccines containing banned elements to save lives and for the purposes of Shariah in the event of an emergency. In other words, the use of vaccines without strong justification would not be allowed. “

Citing a decision made by the Muzakala Commission of the National Islamic Religious Council (MKI), he has a bovine element and is used to prevent meningococcal meningitis. He said he allowed the Bucks vaccine. However, meningococcal vaccines containing bovine, pig (pig), and avian elements were banned.

However, he added, the Commission later reversed the fatwa of the vaccine after researchers succeeded in producing a vaccine that did not contain animal-derived substances.

Mentioning Malaysia’s decision to use the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, Abdul Rahman said that this particular vaccine was made from messenger RNA (mRNA, a genetic material that encodes viral proteins) and produced live COVID. He said it is understood that it does not include. 19 viruses.

“Therefore, there is no question of whether this COVID-19 vaccine is made from prohibited substances. Also, during the manufacturing phase, the screening and purification of the substances used in the vaccine is repeated, so the vaccine is in the final stage. The original element cannot be detected when it is reached. In other words, there are no prohibited elements in the vaccine content.

“Therefore, Muslims in this country need not worry about the claim that the (COVID-19) vaccine has elements banned by Islam,” he added.

Halal question, no halal

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohad Mursidi Mohad Noor, a senior lecturer at the University of Utara Malaysia in Islamic Business Studies, said that the majority of modern Islamic scholars have a well-established and well-structured Islamic process. If so, the original substance has been completely modified, stating that it believes it can allow the use of vaccines containing porcine elements.

“But if you doubt the Istihara process, you can’t use it,” he said.

Istihara, he said, is the process by which the original substance containing that characteristic is transformed into another substance.

He added that as far as the COVID-19 vaccine is concerned, existing information indicates that none of them contain pig or bovine ingredients. Therefore, the question of whether the vaccine is halal does not arise.

Mohd Murshidi also supported the position of the MKI Muzakala Commission on the use of the COVID-19 vaccine. At a meeting held on December 3, 2020, the Commission agreed that the use of the COVID-19 vaccine would be mandatory for certain groups identified by the government and allowed for others.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s COVID-19 vaccination program is scheduled to begin in early March. Vaccinations will be phased over 12 months and the government hopes to vaccinate 27 million people or 80% of the population by the first quarter of next year. — Bernama