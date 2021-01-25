Patients with inactive cancer at high risk for severe Covid-19 disease: study

A new study found that patients with inactive cancer who are not currently treated for a fatal illness are also at significantly higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

The results of this study were published in the journal “JNCIC dancer Spectrum”. Previous reports have demonstrated an increased risk of serious illness and death for patients with Covid-19 illness or hospitalized cancer compared to patients without cancer, but for patients in the general population. Little known.

The findings emphasize the importance of Covid-19 mitigation measures such as social distance and wearing masks, and the importance of vaccination for all patients, not just those with recently diagnosed or active illnesses. I will.

“Patients with cancer need to be careful not to be exposed during this period,” said Kara N. Maxwell, MD, an assistant professor of hematology and genetics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. Said. A member of the Abramson Cancer Center and the BRCA Basser Center.

“Although the message is circulating, these latest findings show that it’s not just inpatients and those who are being treated for cancer. All tumor patients want to protect themselves during a pandemic. Important precautions need to be taken, “Maxwell added.

Researchers analyzed the records of more than 4,800 patients tested for Covid-19 from Penn Medicine BioBank, a centralized bank of samples, and linked data from electronic health records in the healthcare system to link cancer We investigated the relationship between the condition and Covid. -19 results.

Of the 328 positive cases by June 2020, 67 (20.7%) were diagnosed with cancer in their medical history (80.6% for solid tumors and 73.1% for inactive cancers).

Patients with Covid-19 (including both active and inactive cancer (49)) had a higher rate of admission to the intensive care unit than noncancer patients (55.2% vs. 29%). it was high. (25.7% vs. 11.7%), and 30-day mortality (13.4% vs. 1.6%). Although worse outcomes were more strongly associated with patients with active cancer, patients in remission also had an overall increased risk of more serious illness compared to patients without cancer, Covid-19. Faced.

In particular, the proportion of black patients, who accounted for 20% of biobank patients, was significantly higher in both cancer and non-cancer Covid-19-positive patients (65.7% and 64.1%, respectively). Compared to all patients tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The findings are parallel to previous reports showing the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on the minority community.

“We really need to think about race as an important factor in getting people to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Maxwell said.

Studies have shown that cancer patients are at increased risk of Covid-19 complications. This is due in part to factors such as increased age, increased smoking prevalence, comorbidities, frequent medical exposure, and the effectiveness of cancer treatments. These latest results also suggest that the cancer itself and its effects on the body may play a role in exacerbating Covid-19 infection.

“Our finding that cancer patients with Covid-19 are more likely to experience hospitalization and death than non-cancer patients, even after adjusting for patient-level factors, is that cancer is independent of the poor outcome of Covid-19. I support the hypothesis that it is a risk factor that I did, “they wrote.

In another related study published in the preprint database bioRxiv and not yet peer-reviewed, pen medicine researchers said that cancer patients undergoing face-to-face treatment at a facility that is actively making palliative efforts, Covid- 19 Reported that the likelihood of infection is very low. Of the 124 patients in the study being treated at the University of Pennsylvania, none were tested positive for the virus after a clinical visit (mean 13 per patient).

The results show that when these efforts are combined with social distance outside the medical environment, vulnerable cancer patients are infected with Covid-19 exposure, even when continuous immunomodulatory cancer treatment and frequent medical exposure are required. It suggests that it may help protect against.

