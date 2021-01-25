Health
Anti-vaccine activists forge the theory that Covid-19 shots are deadly and undermine vaccination
“This is exactly what the anti-vaccine group does,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert and author of “Preventing the Next Pandemic: Vaccine Diplomacy in the Age of Antiscience.”
Hotez said the same group is now blaming the patient’s accidental medical problems with covid shots, even if it is clear that the cause is age or underlying health. “They will be sensational in whatever happens after someone has been vaccinated and will attribute it to the vaccine,” Hotez said.
For example, in a group of 10 million people, nearly 800 people between the ages of 55 and 64 usually die from a heart attack or coronary artery disease in a week, Osterholm said. Public health officials warned that he was “not ready” for an onslaught of news and social media articles.
Public health officials need to do a better job of communicating the risks (reality and imagination) from vaccines, said Osterholm, a member of President Joe Biden’s Transition Coronavirus Advisory Board.
“There is only one chance to make a first impression,” Osterholm said. “Come back later,” No [the deaths] It had nothing to do with vaccination, it was coronary artery disease, “says the injury already done.
“A coincidence has proven to be very deadly to COVID vaccine recipients,” Kennedy wrote. Kennedy described the dead as suspicious and accused medical personnel of following the “Too Familiar Vaccine Promotion Playbook” and “Strategic Chicanny.”
“We will see these events happen, and we must follow up on all of these incidents,” Osterholm said. “I don’t want people to think we’re wiping them under the rug.”
Rare condition
“No one should suspend the safety of the vaccine,” said Dr. James Zender, a hematologist at Stanford University and director of the Department of Clinical Pathology.
Dr. Adam Cuker, director of the Pennsylvania Center for Blood Disorders at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, said Michael’s bleeding disorder may have progressed quietly for some time. He said it might be a coincidence that Michael began to show symptoms shortly after vaccination. About 30 Americans are diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia daily.
The timing of Michael’s illness suggests that it had another cause, doctors said. According to his wife’s Facebook post, his bleeding problem began three days after his first covid shot. After vaccination, Dr. Cindy Neunat, a pediatric hematologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, said the body takes 10 to 14 days to produce the antibodies needed to cause immune thrombocytopenia. It was.
In most cases, the cause of thrombocytopenia is unknown, said Dr. Deepakbert, executive director of the Cardiovascular Intervention Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Many patients with immune thrombocytopenia are currently wondering if they should be vaccinated against covid, Cuker said. Cukor said vaccination was recommended for nervous patients and that problems could be managed by carefully monitoring platelet levels and adjusting medications as needed.
“It’s safer to get vaccinated than to be covid,” Zehnder said, even for patients with underlying bleeding conditions.
“Vaccination of a sufficient number of people causes rare adverse events, but it also causes accidental events that are not related to the vaccine,” Cuker said. “It would be terrible if the anti-vaccine group used a single unrelated case to discourage people from being vaccinated.”
Barbara Loe Fisher, president of the National Vaccine Information Center, said her site provides balanced information from reputable news sources such as CNN, CBS, Miami Herald, Pfizer and CDC.
In an interview with KHN, Kennedy said he was wondering why government officials quickly dismissed the link between vaccination and death. “How do you know in the world if it’s a vaccine injury?” He asked.
“We don’t discourage everyone from getting vaccinated,” Kennedy said. “All we do is convey the data that the government should do …. we print the truth that the medical institution should do.”
Another fact?
“They oppose all public health measures to control the pandemic,” Carpiano said. “They say public health is the number one public enemy.”
Recently, anti-vaccine activists have been keen to undermine the credibility of vaccination and blame the deaths of very living people.
Vaccine opponents are good at manipulating videos, Smith said.
“They are famous for using videos and images that are alleged to show the negative effects of the vaccine, such as autism in children and seizures from other vaccinated people,” Smith said. “The more emotional and graphic a video or image is, the better, whether it’s actually related to a vaccine or not.”
According to Smith, vaccine repellent groups often make parables around “small, small grains of truth.” “This is why false information, especially vaccine false information, is so compelling …. But this information is almost always completely out of context, misleading or completely false. Is producing the claim. “
Distorting the facts to discourage vaccination is “very irresponsible and damaging to public health,” Cuker said.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]