Exercise moves muscles to fight chronic inflammation





Inflammation of the human body is a complex physiological response to a complex range of triggers, and scientists have some useful information about how it works by experimenting with muscles grown in the laboratory. I found new details. By simulating the effects of movement on these manipulated cells and tissues, scientists have made the unexpected discovery that human muscles can dodge inflammation on their own. Exercise is considered good for the body in every way, but research is beginning to show ways that can specifically mitigate the effects of inflammation. knee And Gut flora, For example. Biomedical engineers at Duke University have set out to investigate the more accurate mechanism behind this, using state-of-the-art research tools. Nenad Versac, a professor of biomedical engineering at Duke, said: “During exercise, many processes occur throughout the human body, and it is difficult to distinguish which systems and cells are doing inside an active person.” Our designed muscle platform. Is modular, which means that you can combine different types of cells and tissue components as needed, but in this case, we found that all muscle cells can exert their anti-inflammatory effects on their own. . “ The team made this discovery by conducting experiments involving an pro-inflammatory molecule called interferon gamma, which is associated with conditions associated with muscle wasting. Muscles grown in the laboratory were exposed to high levels of this molecule for 7 days to simulate chronic inflammation. This, as expected, made the muscles smaller and lost a lot of strength. Scientists then repeated the experiment, stimulating the artificial muscle with a pair of electrodes to mimic the effects of exercise. Surprisingly, this almost completely counteracted the effects of chronic inflammation. Further research has shown that this simulated movement blocked certain molecular pathways in muscle cells. “When exercising, the muscle cells themselves directly opposed the pro-inflammatory signals evoked by interferon gamma, which we didn’t expect to happen,” Bursac said. Stated. “These results show how valuable laboratory-grown human muscles are in discovering new mechanisms and potential treatments for the disease. Optimal levels and regimes of exercise. There is the idea that it can fight chronic inflammation without undue stress on the cells. Maybe with our designed muscles, we find out if such a concept is true. Can help. “ The study was published in the journal Science Advances, In the video below, the muscles used in the experiment are viewed side by side. Muscles fluoresce when calcium levels rise sharply, providing an indicator of strength. A bundle of contracting muscles Source: Duke University

