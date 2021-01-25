Studies link sleep deprivation, stress to concussion-like symptoms

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): Everyone knows how sleep deprivation and stress are detrimental to human health, but new studies show sleep deprivation, existing mental health problems, and stress. It has been suggested that sleep deprivation may also lead to similar symptoms.

This study was published in the journal “Sports Medicine”. This finding supports researchers’ claim that athletes recovering from brain injury should be evaluated and treated on highly personalized criteria.

This study was conducted by the Concussion Evaluation and Research Education (CARE) Consortium established by the NCAA and the US Department of Defense.

In this study, 11% to 27% of healthy college athletes with no recent history of concussion reported a combination of symptoms that met the criteria for post-concussion syndrome (PCS) defined by the international classification system.

Of the approximately 31,000 student athletes surveyed, three factors were most likely to predict PCS-like symptoms: sleep deprivation, existing mental health problems, and stress.

Participants were cadets from four US military schools who were rigorously trained and needed to attend athletics and students who participated in NCAA sports at 26 US higher education institutions.

Beyond the significant number of students who reported clusters of PCS-like symptoms, one-half to three-quarters of all athletes surveyed have one or more commonly experienced by people with concussion. Reported the symptoms of. The most common is fatigue. Or low energy and drowsiness.

Jaclyn Cacceses, an assistant professor of health and rehabilitation science at Ohio State University and the lead author of the study, said:

“These are physically healthy elite athletes and have experienced many of the commonly reported symptoms after a concussion. Therefore, if you look at the general public as a whole, there are probably even more.” Added Caccese.

According to researchers, it is important to understand that these symptoms have multiple causes. Therefore, post-concussion care for student athletes focuses on the symptoms caused by the injury. In addition, knowing the athlete’s medical history and baseline symptom status may help clinicians predict which existing factors contribute to delaying recovery from concussion.

“If a patient comes to the clinic and is more than a month away from a recent concussion, know what the symptoms were before the concussion and see if the symptoms were due to the concussion or something else. We need to know. We hope to start treating the symptoms associated with concussion and help people recover faster, “Caccese said.

This initiative provides knowledge of the impact and recovery of tremors among college, university and military school student athletes by collecting and analyzing data on men and women competing in a variety of sports and undergoing military training. The purpose is to fill the gap.

Participants in this study included 12,039 military school cadets and 18,548 NCAA student athletes who completed a symptom assessment of the Sports Concussion Assessment Tool as part of the consortium’s baseline test. The consortium also collected demographic data and personal and family medical histories from participants.

Statistical analysis showed which factors in the athlete’s medical history were most closely associated with reporting symptoms according to PCS criteria. Among cadets, 17.8 percent of men and 27.6 percent of women reported clusters of symptoms that met the PCS criteria. Among NCAA athletes, 11.4% of men and 20% of women reported complex symptoms that mimicked PCS criteria.

Caccese said different timings of data collection at the military school compared to the NCAA preseason test are likely to contribute to the symptoms reported by a higher percentage of cadets. ..

In both groups, sleep problems (especially sleep deprivation the night before the test) and pre-existing psychiatric disorders were the most predictable conditions, and a history of migraine was also a cause of symptoms that met PCS criteria. For cadets, academic problems and first grade increased the likelihood of symptoms meeting the PCS criteria, and for NCAA athletes, a history of ADHD or depression contributed to meeting the PCS criteria.

The 10th edition of the International Classification of Diseases uses the term post-concussion syndrome for persistent symptoms after concussion, but it can be difficult to determine the cause of these symptoms. Symptoms range from persistent headache, dizziness, malaise to anxiety, insomnia, loss of concentration and memory.

A complex factor with many reported symptoms is that recognizing concussion and deciding to return to play is based on the reported symptoms. There are also symptoms that are closely associated with concussion, such as dizziness, head pressure, and hypersensitivity to light and noise, but may be associated with a variety of causes, including fatigue, drowsiness, and even headaches. there is.

The CARE Consortium also aims to identify factors that can help predict the outcome of student athletes and cadets suffering from concussion.

Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter

This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.