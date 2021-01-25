Two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday in Rock County | COVID-19

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS), Rock County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Sunday.
Rock County has reported a total of 13,535 COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths since the pandemic began. A total of 67,977 negative tests have been reported, the DHS reports.
Last updated local data on Saturday shows that 12,569 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 803 active cases in the county. The COVID-19 hospitalization, last updated on Friday, January 22, was 26 years old at a Rock County hospital. As of January 22, a total of 9,948 vaccines have been administered in Rock County.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 37,193 cases and 231 deaths. Green County reported 2,619 cases and 12 deaths. Walworth County reported 8,460 cases and 116 deaths, DHS data show.
Across Wisconsin, 1,119 new cases and 6 additional deaths were reported on Sunday, with 532,971 cases and 5,691 deaths across the state. As of January 21, when the latest data became available, Wisconsin received a total of 310,256 vaccines.
State-wide hospitalizations increased with 67 hospitalizations on Sunday, as 23,692 hospitalizations with COVID-19 have been reported so far.
The recovery rate for Wisconsin is 94.6%, with an estimated 22,882 cases still active. As of Sunday, the state’s 7-day test positive rate is 6.1%.
The Illinois Public Health Service (IDPH) reported that Winnebago County added 66 new cases and one virus-related death on Sunday, resulting in 26,766 cases and 385 deaths across the county.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 5,656 cases and 67 deaths. DeKalb County reported 7,678 cases and 91 deaths. Ogle County reported 4,700 cases and 65 deaths. According to IDPH data, Stephenson County reported 3,639 cases and 58 deaths.
Throughout Illinois, IDPH reported 3,292 cases and 40 additional deaths on Sunday, resulting in 1,101,819 cases and 18,750 deaths across the state. The state-wide 7-day test positive rate is 6% and the recovery rate is 98%. As of Sunday, Illinois received more than 681,473 vaccines, with an average 7-day dose of 27,776, according to IDPH data.
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, 24,876,261 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, with 416,010 being caused by the virus.
