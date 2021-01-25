A plant-based diet or a ketogenic diet?Have a look at this





Ketogenic diet is not sustainable in nature highlight The ketogenic diet is known to produce rapid weight loss results

A low-fat, high-carbohydrate, plant-based diet was good at reducing fat

A low-fat plant-based diet helped reduce calorie intake Low-carb, medium-protein, high-fat eating ketogenic or keto diets are widely popular to help with rapid weight loss. However, a new study found that there may be better ways to reduce kilos and reduce caloric intake. A study published in Nature Medicine analyzed both ketogenic and plant-based low-fat diets to see which one was more effective in reducing fat. The study, led by Kevin Hall, a scientist at the National Institutes of Health, was conducted in a small group of 20 people, half of whom were asked to follow the ketogenic diet and the other half were asked to follow the high carbs. A low-fat plant-based diet. Weight Loss: How A Plant-Based Diet Is Good For Weight Loss All participants switched to another diet after continuing the designated diet for two weeks. Obtaining the results of both diets helped to determine which was more effective in calorie intake, fat reduction, and insulin levels. Read again: 5 side effects that signal you need to stop this diet immediately At the end of the study, Hall found that people on a low-fat diet experienced a significant reduction in caloric intake, on average about 700 calories. On the ketogenic diet, the drop was about 300 calories. A low-fat plant-based diet also resulted in more fat loss than a ketogenic diet, but the difference was negligible. However, this study has its limits. It was only done for a short period of time, so it is unclear how much fat will be lost if either diet is continued for a long period of time. That said, it’s important to note that all diets work differently on your body. And if you’re looking to lose fat or cut off inches, the best thing to do is to work towards changing your lifestyle. You can also try to find the one that works best for you with your healthcare provider for effective weight loss and fat loss. Speaking of a ketogenic diet, it may help you lose weight, but it’s certainly not sustainable. In addition, it can cause side effects such as increased craving, irritable bowel syndrome, mood swings, headaches and nausea. A low-fat diet is also effective, perhaps even more effective in reducing fat. A low-fat plant-based diet can help you lose weight and lose fat

Photo courtesy of iStock Read again: Weight Loss: Can Plant-Based Diets Help Increase Metabolism?This is the answer How to lose weight sustainably and effectively? Nutritionists and health professionals believe that foods should not be considered carbohydrates, proteins, fats and fiber. According to Kareena Kapoor Khan nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, we need to look at food according to culture, region and season. While practicing potion control, our diet should include foods that have been part of our culture for generations. It must be locally available and also match the seasonal foods. This dietary pattern promotes dietary diversity and optimal intake of nutrients. Following an inherently restricted diet, such as low-fat or low-carbohydrate, the above-mentioned undernourishment and other side effects can occur. Eat home-cooked food as much as possible, and avoid eating parcels. In addition to that, you also need to exercise consistently and regularly. Include both aerobic exercise and weight training in your fitness routine. All these tips will help you lose fat and weight effectively and sustainably. Read again: A plant-based diet promotes heart health and helps with weight loss.Know other health benefits Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

