The immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients may evolve to fight coronavirus mutants: Study

People recovering from COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears The immune system has evolved long after infection and has been protected from the new coronavirus for at least six months, perhaps much longer, according to studies that can block even mutant forms of the virus.

research, Published in the journal NatureNote that the antibody is produced by evolving immune cells due to continued exposure to viral debris apparently hidden in intestinal tissue.

According to scientists, including scientists at Rockefeller University in the United States, the study is “the most powerful ever” that the immune system “remembers” the virus and continues to significantly improve antibody quality even after the infection has diminished. Providing “proof”.

They suspect that the next time the recovered patient encounters the virus, the response will be faster and more effective, preventing reinfection.

“This is really exciting news. The type of immune response seen here provides protection for quite some time by allowing the body to initiate a rapid and effective response to the virus upon re-exposure. It’s possible, “says Michelle C. Nussenzweig. Co-author of a study from Rockefeller University.

Antibodies to coronavirus remain in plasma for weeks or months, but early studies have shown that their levels drop significantly over time.

However, researchers have shown that instead of the immune system constantly producing antibodies, it produces memory B cells that recognize the coronavirus and quickly releases new rounds of antibodies the second time it is encountered.

Because the novel coronavirus replicates in cells of the lungs, nasopharynx, and small intestine, they believe that residual viral particles hidden within these tissues may be driving the evolution of memory B cells.

In the current study, scientists studied the antibody response of 87 people at two time points, one month and six months after infection.

Antibodies were still detectable at 6 months, but their numbers were significantly reduced, and laboratory experiments reduced the ability of participants’ plasma samples to neutralize the virus by a factor of five. Became clear.

In contrast, researchers found that the number of memory B cells in patients, especially those that produce antibodies to the coronavirus, was not reduced.

The study also noted that these cells also increased slightly in some cases.

Scientists have also discovered that memory B cells have been mutated multiple times, even after the infection has resolved.

As a result, the antibodies they produced were much more effective than the original, the study said.

Researchers said these antibodies were able to anchor firmly to the virus and were recognizable even in mutated versions.

“The total number of memory B cells that produced antibodies that attack the viral Achilles tendon, known as the receptor-binding domain, remained the same,” said Christian Gabler, another co-author of the study.

“This is good news, because it’s what you need if you come across the virus again,” Gabler said.