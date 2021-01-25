Costs of cancer patients

Cancer, like many other health problems, does not simply stop with the emergence of the rapidly spreading coronavirus in late 2019. Loss of life.

Dr. Justus Apffelstaedt

The virus is still too new to draw definitive evidence of its interaction with other diseases, including breast cancer, but the common route of transmission of the coronavirus and the diagnosis and treatment of cancer on infections. You can infer a lot from the out-of-the-box knowledge about the impact.

Recent guidelines from well-known international organizations are: Most of the diagnosis and care of breast cancer patients need to do it Moved to an environment other than the hospital – Specialized breast care clinics that help reduce the adverse effects on the diagnosis and treatment of cancers that are observed worldwide.

A biopsy is required to make a diagnosis of breast cancer. Biopsies are almost always guided by mammography or ultrasound outside the clinical environment, the hospital environment.

Diagnostic service

Most international quality guidelines are Over 90% of cases require a diagnosis of breast cancer to be established before the patient undergoes surgery.. Diagnostic services need to be available so that we can provide quick and accurate diagnostics (benign and malignant).

Once diagnosed, treatment consists of surgery, radiation therapy, and systemic treatments such as biological treatment, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy.

Surgery

When it comes to surgery, treatment is largely unaffected by a pandemic. Regardless of the cause, except for active lung infections, where general anesthetics are dangerous, surgery should proceed as planned according to the usual indications. They are reluctant to be hospitalized for surgery because of the risk of infection, but this is to choose a day surgery that can bring the patient home on the same day of surgery if proper anesthesia techniques are available. It can be managed with.

Hospitals have successfully isolated and isolated suspicious Covid-19 patients from other hospital patients according to European hospital protocols, minimizing the risk of surgical infection.

In some cases, surgery can be safely postponed at a later date by providing hormone therapy that can stop or reverse tumor growth for 6 months to 1 year.

A remaining concern is the availability of medical resources such as hospital theater staff during peak periods of continuous waves of virus. Hospitals need to prioritize the care of Covid-19 patients over patients suffering from virtually all other medical problems, and often relocate staff from the theater to assist Covid-19 patients in the ward. I had to. This is also a side effect of staff shortages due to staff becoming ill with Covid-19 or being quarantined by exposure.

X-ray photography

Radiation therapy is part of many treatment plans and the effects of the virus are considered to be minimal.I don’t do radiation therapy for breast cancer Mainly impairs immunity.. A small part of the lung is irradiated, which is not desirable in a pandemic that attacks the lungs, but careful planning of the radiation area can minimize lung irradiation, so the effect on lung function is negligible. I will. These more advanced planning skills are usually available in breast-specific radiation services.

Hormone therapy

Oncology therapy for breast cancer is offered in the form of hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and biological therapy. Hormone therapy is not believed to alter immunity, so only common coronavirus prophylaxis should be applied. In contrast, some chemotherapeutic agents commonly used to treat breast cancer reduce immunity to the virus, increase the risk of infection for patients, and if infected, more severe Covid-19 lung disease. May cause.

As with endocrine therapy, there is no theoretical reason or data to suggest that targeted treatments for breast cancer, especially those targeting the HER2 receptor, adversely affect patients in the case of Covid-19 infection. Therefore, you should continue without making any changes, but the usual coronavirus safety precautions.

No data on risk

Due to the novelty of the virus and the symptoms of the disease, there are currently no data that allow concrete estimates of risk, and such estimates are primarily based on extrapolation of years of clinical experience. Breast cancer patients are encouraged to discuss treatment needs, treatment options, and their benefits in the current coronavirus situation with an interdisciplinary treatment team. And in the end, don’t delay screening or diagnosis for fear of getting infected with Covid-19.

Breast cancer is a very curable disease if diagnosed early enough, so the long-term effects of delayed screening and diagnosis must address larger, more aggressive forms of breast cancer. Remember that it can be gone. Diagnosis and treatment of cancer (in any form) can and should continue throughout this pandemic.