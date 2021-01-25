New research suggests that being healthy does not outweigh the risk of obesity

New research puts a dagger at the heart of the spirit you can “I’m fat but fit”

According to, physical activity does nothing to cancel the harmful effects of excess weight on cardiovascular health. Bomb research It was published Thursday in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the journal of the European Society of Cardiology.

The findings contradict previous studies that concluded that maintaining physical activity could reduce the effect of extra weight on heart health.

The author of the study, Alejandro Lucia, a professor of exercise physiology at the European University of Madrid, said: “This was the first national analysis to show that regular activity is unlikely to eliminate the adverse health effects of excess body fat. Our findings are physical. I argue against the idea that a actively active lifestyle can completely counteract the negative effects of overweight and obesity. “

Lucia says that in adults and children, a “fat but fit” lifestyle can be in the same cardiovascular health as a “thin but unfit” person. Citing previous studies that suggested, he added that it deviated people from their true priorities.

“This has led to controversial proposals on health policy. [prioritize] “Our study was aimed at clarifying the association between activity, weight, and heart health,” he said.

This study examined data from 527,662 adults working in Spain. All of these are insured by large professional risk prevention companies. 32% of the participants were women. The average age was 42 years.

They were categorized by activity level and body weight — about 42 percent were categorized as normal body weight with a body mass index (BMI) of 20 to 24.9. About 41% were overweight and had a BMI of 25-29.9, while 18% were considered obese and had a BMI of 30 or higher. The majority of the survey pool (more than 63%) was physically inactive. About 24% were active on a regular basis and over 12% were considered inadequate.

The research team then investigated the association between BMI, level of physical activity, and high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes. These three carry a great risk of heart attack and stroke.

They found that on all BMI measurements, physical activity was associated with a reduced likelihood of diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure compared to no exercise at all.

“This shows that everyone, regardless of weight, needs to be physically active to protect their health,” Lucia said.

Yes, it’s important to be active. But size is still important.

Regardless of activity level, overweight and obese participants faced a higher cardiovascular risk than regular weight participants. Physically active obese people are still about twice as likely to have hypercholesterolemia, four times more likely to have diabetes, and five times more likely to have high blood pressure when compared to inactive, normal-weight adults. was.

“Exercise does not seem to compensate for the negative effects of overweight,” he added. “This finding was generally observed in both men and women. [analyzed] Separately. “

Lucia concluded that she had to fight both obesity and inactivity.

“It should be a joint battle,” he said. “Weight loss should continue to be a key goal of health policy while promoting an active lifestyle.”

However, there are no dietary references or recommendations in this study. As for an example of physical activity, Lucia states, “It’s better to walk 30 minutes a day than to walk 15 minutes a day.”

Sean Heffron, MD, a cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Center at NYU Langone Health, emphasized that obesity is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and inadequate physical activity, but there are two ways to lose weight. A partial prescription is required.

“Exercise itself is not a way to lose weight,” he said. “It’s a complement to having an ideal weight,” but improving your diet is another piece of the puzzle.

This content was originally New York post..