The highlight of the COVID-19 vaccine needs to protect pregnant women “through research”: Shot

Doctors treating pregnant patients are finding themselves in difficult and familiar places as the COVID-19 vaccine is deployed. Make decisions without clinical evidence about the use of specific medications in this group of patients.

“We have been denied that evidence,” he says. Judet Lewis, Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of South Florida. The headline news is that the COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been tested in pregnant people, but the problem is broader. “I have very few vaccines,” says Lewis.

During ~ Speak at Columbia University In December, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top US infectious disease expert, said: Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials Testing of the safety and immunogenicity of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women and young children has not yet begun, but is currently underway. “These studies will probably begin in mid-to-late January,” Forch said.

Meanwhile, the lack of research on pregnant women in general is a “comprehensive problem,” said Lewis, who is also president. Maternal Fetal Medicine Society.. “COVID is just the latest example, because of the pandemic and the condition that has proven to be more severe in pregnant women. Therefore, the problem is now more urgent. “

Thalidomide heritage

Public health professionals trace the lack of clinical research on pregnant women to the tragedy decades ago. In the 1950s, many pregnant women around the world, especially Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia, prescribed a sedative called thalidomide to relieve morning sickness.But by the early 1960s, at least 10,000 children around the world were born of these women. Severe drug-induced birth defects..

Thalidomide was never officially approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the United States, but some US doctors said Still prescribed It.At that time, the drug testing and regulatory process Not so strictI had thalidomide Have never been carefully tested on pregnant animalsFor example, before being prescribed to pregnant women.

In the aftermath of the crisis of birth defects around the world, the FDA has advocated much more stringent regulations on human testing of medicines, including vaccines.The resulting rule was the strictest in that regard Female test — Essentially blocks all women with “potential for childbirth” from most clinical research trials in the United States.

It took decades for the FDA to rethink its strategy. By the 1990s, the agency recognized a significant lack of research on women in general and lifted the ban on women with “potential childbirth.”But routine Exclusion of pregnant women remained, Under most circumstances.

That decision has had widespread consequences. Almost 75% of drugs approved by the FDA since 2000 There were no data on use in pregnant people..

According to a research review, 27 years Average time It took the US-approved drug between 1980 and 2000 to move from the “undecided” category for use in pregnancy to the more specific risk category.

Curly KurbinerFew drugs approved for use in the United States, a health policy and bioethics researcher at the Global Development Center, contain data on proper dosing during pregnancy, he said.

Study design needs improvement

Regular inclusion of pharmacologists familiar with changes in pregnancy in the research design team will be a starting point, says Krubiner. This type of expert will conduct a medication study during pregnancy once the drug is safe. It She says it will significantly improve the quality of the evidence collected.

In fact, the lack of data means that pregnant people and their healthcare providers must make medical decisions that many obstetricians and gynecologists feel are at greater risk than necessary. It means not to be.

Kurbiner strongly believes that the lessons learned by society from thalidomide were wrong. Birth defects Lack of testing For pregnant people, she points out, not the “wrong” test.

She was a co-principal investigator Pregnancy Research Ethics Working Group on Vaccines, Epidemics, and New Technologies, A coalition of scientists, doctors and bioethicists gathered during the 2016 Zika virus outbreak. The group wants to change the way pregnant women are treated by the CEOs of clinical research communities, regulators and pharmaceutical companies who are concerned about increased responsibility.

“The old idea about pregnant women and research was that they needed to be prophylactic. We need to protect them from studies that may have unknown risks,” says Krubiner. “But what many have noticed is not to protect pregnant people, but to protect them. From Research, what we really have to do is protect them Use the study. “

The PREVENT Working Group has made some suggestions on how to do this, especially with regard to vaccine development. For one thing, the working group encourages vaccine developers to consider the needs of pregnant women from the beginning — in their study design. Subsequent clinical trials of vaccines in pregnant women will not be significantly delayed compared to the general population, as toxicity testing of pregnant animals should also begin earlier, according to the group.

What is lost when a woman is left behind

There are obvious drawbacks when a particular population is treated as a low priority by the medical research community, he says. Marian Legato, Doctor and director Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine.. For example, in the late 1980s, Legato said he was watching the number of cases of heart disease in men finally decline, thanks to the improved diagnosis and treatment that came from the study.On the other hand, women often have a heart attack or stroke. Not recognized, At least in part, because most clinical studies of heart disease have focused on white men.

In 1990, as an internal medicine expert, Legato and others began to recognize Differences in how coronary artery disease appears in women and men.. Still, she says, “I had a hard time convincing my colleagues that the motivation for testing women was evidence-based.”

According to Legato, the lack of research on women was partly due to concerns about how to consider monthly hormonal fluctuations in the female body.

Today, she says, the scientific understanding of women’s physiology has grown exponentially — including the recognition that all human bodies, including men, experience various hormonal fluctuations. Gradually, more women are included in more studies, but they are reluctant to find ways to include pregnant people in their studies.

We do not provide vaccines or certain medications as they may cross the placenta or harm the baby. … well, I have news for you: … Maternal death crosses the placenta.

There have been some recent victories, female supporters note. For example, changes to federal regulations, Published in 2017 (Effective in 2019), for clinical trials, pregnant people were excluded from the “vulnerable population” category. The category includes children and other people who are deemed unable to make their own decisions. This change did not immediately correct the lack of research on pregnant people, but it does indicate an important cultural change.

According to Kurbiner, many researchers have also changed their mindset about the risks to fetal development, moving away from what she calls “fear-based.” She says the potential for fetal harm does not come solely from drugs and vaccines.

Zika virus Associated with increased risk of severe birth defects..And according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Based on what we know at this time, pregnant people are at increased risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19.”

Currently, “We do not provide vaccines or certain medications because they can cross the placenta or harm the baby, but in the meantime, there is clear evidence that these conditions increase. Risk of dying. Well, I have news for you: … maternal death crosses the placenta. “

Kurbiner’s group Advocate Shift pregnant women’s norms that are automatically excluded from vaccine research trials to be presumptively included unless there is a specific reason not to do so.

Krubiner says that if the COVID-19 vaccine trial planned for the pregnant population actually goes on, it will be an exciting moment for vaccine research during pregnancy.Because it’s new mRNA vaccine technology The vaccines used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are likely to become more common in the future, she says. These research trials in pregnant people have the potential to establish a proven track record of safety in this population of new technologies. This may mean that research trials in pregnant populations may be quickly followed up for future vaccines.

Kurbiner says he is looking forward to the prospects for the study. “If it gets on track, I’ll be happier.”