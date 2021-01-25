Risk of Severe COVID Established Early in Infection – New Study

It remains a mystery why most people infected with COVID have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, but some have severe illness. It’s a mystery that scientists are urgently trying to solve.

To be obesity Or have Existing health problemsDiabetes and high blood pressure are known to increase the risk of severe COVID. But this is not all. Some people who look healthy at first glance suffer from severe illness.

In early 2020, scientists discovered that people with severe COVID had Unusual level Of specific immune cells in their blood. They included cells that were “first responders” such as natural killer cells, and cells that developed after infection and specifically targeted coronavirus-infected cells such as T cells. Scientists have also discovered that these patients have changes in some cytokines, proteins that regulate the immune response.

this Immune system “accommodation” May damage lung the same as Other organs, Heart, liver, brain, etc.

In severe COVID, the checks and balances that normally control the immune system appear to be altered.However, damage to the body’s organs is not the virus itself, but the immune system. Reaction to virus.. It is important to find someone at risk for this runaway immune response before symptoms appear.

Different response

A New researchHas not yet been published in a scientific journal, but sheds light on this issue. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have found that very early changes in the immune response to the virus can be used to predict who will develop a serious illness and who will not.

Scientists took 605 blood samples from 207 and 45 healthy controls of COVID and measured the immune response over a 90-day period. At the end of the study, they compared the immune response of people who experienced severe COVID with those who suffered from mild illness or were asymptomatic.

Early in the infection, they found that the immune system of people with severe COVID had higher levels of inflammatory cytokines, such as TNF-α, compared to people with mild illness. People with severe illness also had few immune cells, such as T cells and B cells, that were known to specifically target the virus. In other words, in the early stages of infection, people with severe illness had fewer immune cells that could target the virus and had higher levels of inflammation.

In the blood of the worst affected people, scientists observed changes in the immune response when symptoms appeared, long before they were admitted to the hospital. They examined more than 30 different immune cell types and found that these changes probably occurred in 13 different cell subsets.

Researchers also showed that those most affected by the disease had high levels of inflammation at the onset of symptoms. Many of these changes persisted in the most severely ill patients 60 days after the onset of symptoms.

On the other hand, patients with mild disease or no symptoms were found to initiate an early and strong adaptive immune response to the virus. An adaptive immune response is when the immune system identifies an infection and produces virus-specific T cells, B cells, and antibodies to counterattack.

These people produced more immune components during the first week of infection than those who experienced more severe COVID. After the infection was cleared, the number of immune cells that responded to the virus rapidly returned to normal. These people had no evidence of systemic inflammation that could lead to organ damage.

People who develop a serious illness have a slower immune response to the virus. By the time they develop symptoms, their immune response is quite different from those with mild illness. Importantly, these changes can be used to predict the outcome of the disease.

Early predictors

These findings can have significant implications for the management of patients who are already known to be at risk for severe COVID. If people at high risk can be screened and diagnosed early before symptoms appear, drugs can be given to prevent changes in the immune system that cause serious illness. These persistent changes in the immune system may also provide insight into how long COVIDs occur.