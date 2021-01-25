A sure sign that you already had a COVID, says Dr. Forch





Coronavirus In the United States, more than 410,000 people have died, and thousands remain uncountable. Long COVID, Or what Dr. Anthony FauciThe president’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases calls it “post-acute COVID 19 syndrome.” The symptom is “a few months after technical recovery from the illness”. MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow told him the other day. “They can’t work yet. People have long-term and very serious consequences.” “This is a real phenomenon,” Fauci added. “I myself am currently dealing with and helping many people with acute COVID 19 syndrome. They are virologically okay. The virus is no longer identified, but can be debilitating. A symptom persists. “” Learn more about the symptom and see if it is present.Don’t miss these to ensure your own health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a coronavirus.. A woman suffering from abdominal pain on her sofa at home. Fauci has told Madou that you may suffer from “extreme malaise” and has mentioned this for some time. “I don’t want to scare or warn people, but they should really know that what looks like a daily infection doesn’t have any long-term consequences,” Dr. Forch said. Said. Medscape In July. “Be careful. Even after removing the virus, there are symptoms after the virus infection. I know because there are many people who call me over the phone and talk about the course. And the person after the virus infection The number is abnormal. It is a syndrome very similar to myopathic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome. It just does not return to normal energy or normal health. ”One of the characteristic symptoms of ME / CFS Is post-exercise malaise, that is, post-exercise malaise. The story continues Side view of a young man frowning suffering from lower back pain while sitting in white bedding Another important symptom of Long COVID, and myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome, is myalgia or pain, or myalgia. These can appear anywhere on the torso, back, legs, etc., and may (or not) feel like a heart attack, like costochondritis. A young man suffering from a cold in his house You may have “temperature dysregulation,” Fauci says, and World Neurology, From the World Federation of Neurology also mentions it. “Most of these patients were in good health before being infected with SARS-CoV-2,” they say. “They all showed a myriad of symptoms during the acute phase. However, as fever and respiratory symptoms improved, persistent systemic symptoms remained, some of which gradually improved, but all of which progressed. I’m not following. “ A depressed, lonely upset African girl crying alone on her couch at home, with a woman holding her head and suffering from the problem of sadness “Some of them even have what they call brain fog,” Dr. Forch told Madou. “If they are very difficult to focus on or focus on, it can be really very disturbing. We are doing a lot to it.” Relation: 7 Tips You Must Follow To Avoid COVID, Doctors Say A female doctor in a green uniform wears glasses and a surgical mask to talk, consult and give advice to an elderly female patient in the hospital Tell your healthcare professional if you have any of these symptoms. Doctors still don’t know how to cure it, but they can help treat the symptoms. Dr. Forch says the medical community is enthusiastic about studying long COVID. “We will make a large investment in research funding to find the full range of this,” he told Madou. “Tips on what the underlying mechanism is and what we can do to cure it. Symptoms, even if we appear to be a small part, not a small part. I take it very seriously for the simple reason that it persists. Looking at the 24 million infected people in the United States, not all people have symptoms, but even those with symptoms around the world. It’s approaching 100 million people. If infected, this can really be a problem. That’s why we take it so seriously. ”You should do that too — you. Do not visit any of these to save your life and the lives of others 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

