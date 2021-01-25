What the 10Covid-19 vaccine should and shouldn’t do

Implementation: Get the vaccine when it’s your turn.

Don’t: Disinformation about vaccines can cloud your judgment.

Social media is flooded with disinformation about both Covid-19 and the vaccines available to prevent it.

If you have any questions about vaccines, get an education. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is just one of many trusted organizations. Scrutinized scientific facts about viruses and available vaccines ..

Implementation: If you have already been vaccinated with Covid-19, please get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, reinfection with Covid-19 is definitely possible, so everyone, including those who are already ill, should be vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine.

Note: If you are infected with Covid-19 and receive monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days after treatment before vaccination. CDC advises.. Check with your doctor before scheduling a shot.

Prohibitions: If you are currently using Covid-19 or are exposed, take a shot.

If the Covid-19 test is positive, or if you are exposed to a sick person, do not go to the vaccination site and take a shot until the symptoms and quarantine period have passed, Dr. Michael Ison said. Says. Department of Infectious Diseases and Organ Transplantation at Northwestern University School of Medicine Feinberg.

“Simply put, I don’t want to get sick of people waiting in line. I don’t want to get sick of medical staff,” Ison said.

Action: Take a shot even if Covid’s symptoms persist after a few months.

More and more people are becoming “long-distance carriers” of the coronavirus. People who continue to suffer from fatigue, brain fog, pain, pain, headaches, etc. for months after the virus leaves the system.

Vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Hotez, don’t let the ongoing reaction prevent you from shooting., Professor and Dean At the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“We believe that long-distance symptoms are not due to a vigorous viral infection, but to a long-term inflammatory response to the virus,” Hotez said.

Prohibitions: Vaccine another type within 14 days of the Covid-19 shot.

According to the CDC, wait at least 14 days before and after vaccination with another vaccine, including a flu or herpes zoster vaccination, before vaccination with Covid-19.

However, if you accidentally get another vaccine within that two-week period, you will need to complete the Covid-19 series on schedule. As more information becomes available about how vaccines interact, The CDC states that it may update this guidance ..

Implementation: Tell the vaccine staff about allergies and past allergic reactions.

In rare cases, some people have had moderate to severe allergic reactions after receiving the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines. Be sure to tell the nurse at the vaccination site about past allergic reactions.

If you have a history of immediate or severe allergic reactions to vaccines or other injections, try EpiPen Meanwhile, Atlanta-based primary care physician and public health expert Dr. Saju Matthew said.

Prohibitions: Please drive away before the 15-30 minute waiting time ends.

The CDC requires everyone who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus to wait 15 minutes in the car before driving. If you have a history of severe allergic reactions, you should wait 30 minutes in the car to drive safely. According to experts, both are minor inconveniences compared to the risk of dizziness and worsening side effects while driving.

A common reaction to the vaccine is pain and swelling at the injection site. From time to time, more generally after a second shot, people may experience covid-like signs such as fever, malaise, headaches, and chills.

Implementation: A second vaccination will be given within the recommended time frame.

According to Baylor Hotez, you need to get a second shot of the vaccine to make sure you are vaccinated.

“Looking at the Phase 1 and Phase 2 data, we saw that a single dose had high levels of virus-neutralizing antibodies in some people and was unresponsive,” he said. .. “Therefore, the main reason for the second dose is to make everyone respond. A single dose alone does not tell you exactly where you are standing.”

According to the CDC, the Pfizer-BioNTech dose should be given at 21-day intervals, while the second dose of Moderna is given 28 days after the first dose. Do not take the second dose early. However, if you have problems with your schedule, please wait a few days from the due date. And probably longer -Neither vaccine should be a problem, the CDC says.

Implementation: After the shot, wear a mask and continue practicing to extend the social distance.

According to the CDC, after both the first and second doses of the vaccine, wear a mask and continue practicing proper social distance. The first dose does not provide a sufficient immune response to protect you and others. The second dose, depending on the vaccine, provides about 95% protection within 1-2 weeks of administration.

However, according to the CDC, it can be a silent carrier of the coronavirus, even after being completely vaccinated.

“We … we still don’t know if vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading to others,” says the CDC.

Therefore, to protect others, keep wearing masks on your nose and mouth, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowded and poorly ventilated areas, and wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. please.