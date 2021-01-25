Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Why it’s important to do a PAP test





When it comes to health, not only do women have priority, but they also need to see a doctor from time to time. These preemptive measures often help in the timely diagnosis of potentially life-threatening illnesses. January is recognized as the cervix cancer One test that can warn you about Consciousness Month, and potential cancers is the PAP test. This is mainly the reason doctors insist that women do it on a regular basis. Dr. Karamjit Kaur, Consultant — Obstetrician and gynaec — Laparoscopic Surgeon, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore, indianexpress.com About the benefits of testing and what it really is. Read. What is a PAP test? The PAP test is an abbreviation for the Papanicolaou test. This is a screening test for women to detect potentially precancerous and cancerous cells in the cervix (uterus or opening of the uterus). “This is not a way to diagnose cancer, it’s a way to screen women who are clearly healthy and asymptomatic to find women who need further research to see if they have malignant tumors,” the doctor explained. To do. Why is it important? “Of the two most common cancers found in women in India, cervical cancer is one. The other is breast cancer. India accounts for about one-fifth of the burden of cervical cancer. There are about 100,000 cases worldwide annually. The sooner a cancer is detected and treatment begins, the better the results. “We have patients coming very late due to lack of consciousness and negligence. Currently, cervical cancer has a long pre-infiltration state and treatment at this stage is effective. The good news is that it is very likely to be a preventable disease. With the help of ready-to-use PAP tests, it can be detected early, even before the onset of symptoms. ” Dr. Cowl says. Who should test? Doctors advise that all sexually active women between the ages of 21 and 65 should do it once a year, for three years, and every three years thereafter. “Even women vaccinated against cervical cancer need to undergo a PAP test.” Ideal time “Ideally, after the period has passed. In menopausal women, it can be done at any time. You should not irrigate before the test and avoid sexual intercourse the day before the test,” Dr. Cowl said. say. How is the test done? This is a simple test performed in the clinical setting. You don’t have to stab. A speculum is done and smears are taken from the cervix and cervix. Samples are then sent to the laboratory for microscopic cytological evaluation, looking for abnormal cells. Doctors say the report will be available within a week. The PAP test, along with regular screening and follow-up, can reduce the risk of cervical cancer by up to 80%. Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

