Health
CNY hospitals were afraid of confusion if the flu clashed with Covid-19.So far it hasn’t happened
As of the end of last week, the Syracuse, NY-St. Joseph Health lab had about 16,000 flu tests this season.
Everything was negative.
“There were no positive cases of influenza in St. Joseph,” said Dr. Helen Jacoby, a hospital infectious disease specialist. “It’s really pretty dramatic.”
When Covid-19 hit New York last year, health officials were afraid that the combination of influenza and Covid-19 this winter would put a heavy burden on hospitals. “That’s a big concern,” said Dr. Indu Gupta, Onondaga County Health Commissioner. Told to Syracuse.com in August..
It’s not happening. Influenza, which generally peaks in midwinter, is rarely present in Onondaga County this year. Only 46 cases have been confirmed in the county since the flu season began in late September. This is only 4% of the 1,077 cases identified a year ago at this point, especially when the flu season was bad.
The trend is similar throughout New York. The State Department has reported 2,326 confirmed cases of influenza this season. It was close to 50,000 a year ago.
Doctors believe in all the precautions we have taken to manage New coronavirusThe cause of Covid-19 has blocked the ability of the influenza virus to spread from person to person.
“We believe it’s because of social distance, hand washing, and everything else we do to prevent the spread of Covid,” Jacoby said.
Influenza and coronaviruses spread in the same way, and small droplets exhaled from the infected person’s lungs are inhaled by others. Splashes containing live viruses can also land on the surface and be picked up by hand.
According to Gupta, fewer people are gathering at work, school, and other crowded areas, and the flu virus is less likely to reach the nose and hands.
“Schools are closed. Workplaces are decimated because people work from home,” she said. “There are so many public health measures affecting the flu that it is low at this point.”
When these measures were taken last March, cases of influenza fell off a cliff. There were no cases in the week of April 5-11, compared to 60 cases in the same period in 2019.
The epidemic of Covid-19 continues today, despite the prevalence of influenza. Experts say it can have several reasons. First, people with Covid-19 are more contagious than people with the flu, so more people can get the coronavirus.
In addition, since Covid-19 was just introduced a year ago, humans have no innate immunity and vaccines were not available until last month. Influenza has been around for thousands of years, allowing humans to develop resistance and annual vaccines.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Estimated Last season, 24,000 to 62,000 people died of the flu. Over 400,000 Americans have died in Covid-19.It’s one of Major causes of death In Onondaga County and the country.
CDC Said Nearly 193 million influenza vaccines have been distributed this season, a record number. That may be another reason for the low number of flu cases this year, Gupta said.
Experts say there are potential downsides to this year’s mild flu season: it could make next year worse.
“Few people are infected or infected with the flu virus, so they cannot get immunity against a particular strain of virus.” Said Eiri Klein, a professor of emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, announced in a university news release. “Therefore, weakened immunity could increase the number of people who may have more serious infections next year.”
The number of cases of influenza varies greatly from year to year and tends to peak in January and February, but the more people indoors, the more the flu season lasts until late May. There is still plenty of time for this flu season to begin.
But for now, public health officials are reassured that the flu wave hasn’t hit a hospital that is already burdened by Covid-19 patients.
“We needed a little break, and it looks like we’re getting it,” Gupta said. “I keep my fingers crossed and I hope it continues.”
Details of coronavirus
New York Coronavirus: Cases, Maps, Charts, Resources
Six new Covids die in Onondaga County. “We probably know someone”
Covid Vaccine: Can I stop wearing the mask? Do you want to visit your grandchildren? Do you want to avoid quarantine?Answered question
“A matter of time” before the coronavirus mutates to resist the vaccine, says Cuomo
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]