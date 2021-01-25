Modena says the vaccine still protects against viral variants





The Modana vaccine is effective against new variants of the coronavirus that have emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa, the company announced on Monday. However, the defense against variants found in South Africa appears to be low, so the company is developing a new form of vaccine that can be used as a booster shot against the virus. “We are doing that today to stay ahead of the curve when needed,” Dr. Talzax, Chief Medical Officer of Modana, said in an interview. “I think of it as an insurance policy.” “I don’t know if it’s necessary, but I hope it’s not,” he added. Moderna reported the results of a study using eight blood samples vaccinated twice and two vaccinated monkeys. British variants did not affect the levels of neutralizing antibodies (types that can neutralize the virus) produced after vaccination. However, in the South African form, these levels were reduced by a factor of six.

Still, according to the company, these antibodies are “above the level of protection expected.” Moderna collaborated with the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institute of Health. The results have not yet been published or peer reviewed, but have been submitted to bioRxiv, which posts a preliminary study online.

The company’s actions are now part of the competition to control transforming viruses that have already caused global turmoil and can now mutate in ways that make the fight even more difficult.

Several new variants of the virus have emerged, with mutations that concern scientists. The first form detected in the UK is about twice as contagious as the virus identified in China a year ago, and researchers have come to suspect that it could be even more deadly. It was. Other variants with various mutations have occurred in South Africa and Brazil, and preliminary laboratory studies have shown that these forms occur after recovery from infection or after vaccination with Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech. It has been suggested that the vaccine may have some resistance to developing immunity. British variants have been found in at least 20 states, but Brazilian and South African versions have not been detected in the United States. Dr. Zaks said the new version of the Moderna vaccine for South African variants can be used as booster if needed one year after receiving the original vaccine. The need for such boosters is determined by blood tests to measure antibody levels or by observing a population of vaccinated people to see if they start to get sick from new variants. I can do it.

“We don’t have data on Brazilian variants yet,” said Dr. Zaks. “Our expectation is that it should be more like that of South Africa. That is the most overlapping. New strains continue to emerge and we continue to evaluate them. “

Moderna pointed out that it took 42 days to produce the original vaccine, and he said the company could make a new vaccine “hope this time a little faster, but not so much.” I did. Discussions with regulators about what is needed to bring a new version of the vaccine to the public have just begun. “It was in the early days,” said Dr. Sachs. This developing story will be updated.

