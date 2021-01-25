English obesity policy has long been unsuitable, but new studies show improvement

In the UK, 63% of men and women Obese or overweight.. Although the government recognizes that obesity is an important health challenge that needs to be addressed, none of the obesity strategies published since 1992 have been successful in reducing obesity. Prevalence and inequality of obesity..

My team wanted to know why it happened.So we are in England 14 Obesity Strategies and 689 Obesity Policies It has been proposed by the government over the last 28 years.During this period, English obesity Policies are primarily unsuitable for purpose.

Many of the policies we analyzed were poorly designed or suggested in ways that could not be implemented immediately. Many could not learn from the successes and failures of previous policies. This may explain why they were not good at effectively reducing obesity.

Non-conforming policy

We evaluated the policy by examining the target behavior (meal, meal, etc.) Physical activity), The type of policy (for example, if the policy proposes to put limits on unhealthy products), the ease of implementing the policy, the regulatory approach, and whether the policy focuses on requiring people to change. Whether or not you are focused on increasing the population-the level changes.

It turns out that the proposed policy is unlikely to be implemented for several basic reasons. Approximately 76% of all policies had no plans to monitor or evaluate whether they were actually working. An additional 81% were published without evidence cited (for example, whether the policy is likely to be in effect). On the other hand, 91% did not include the cost or budget to implement the policy.

Many policies are similar or exactly the same, the recycling recommendations made in the previous strategy, but they could not be easily implemented.How to make only 8% of the policies surveyed strategy Easy to implement.

A total of 43% of the policies we considered required people to change their lifestyles (such as diet and exercise) to tackle obesity.yet Research shows These types of policies are not effective. Only 19% of policies focus on making people healthier by forming available options.

Even if the strategy addresses other factors that may affect weight and weight changes ( Food industry The proposed intervention was voluntary for about 64% of the time (to provide healthier options). For example Public health liability transaction We only asked members of the food and beverage industry to voluntarily pledge to reduce the calories or sugar in their products. This was not mandatory.

the study Indicates that this approach tends to not work. This is often due to poor compliance or inadequate commitment to pledges.

In addition, 13 of the 14 strategies clearly recognized the need to reduce health inequality, but only one-fifth of the proposed policies included ways to address this.

Advance

Clearly there is still work to be done, but there are signs that the government may have learned from past mistakes, as shown in recent policy designs.

First, the strategies announced between 2016 and 2020 Population level, low institution policy It aims to change the environment. This can make these strategies more effective than previous policies.

For example Latest obesity strategy We are proposing to ban ads for products high in fat, sugar and salt from being displayed on TV or online by 9 pm. evidence Shows that such measures can reduce the number of children living with obesity or overweight. Other proposed measures include closing the “buy one, get one free” deal for junk food and creating a more comprehensive calorie label for products and restaurants.

Second, policies such as the 2018 Soft Drinks Industry Levy are more likely to make changes at the level of the entire population to reduce obesity compared to policies that focus on individuals.The surcharge charges for sugar-sweetened drinks — it’s New evidence Show is likely to have Positive health effects.. Strict enforcement Achieved high compliance.

Third, there were steps to implement long-term policy monitoring and evaluation. Sugar reduction program.. By monitoring the impact of these policy changes, governments can better understand what works and what does not help reduce obesity.

It is not yet known if these latest strategies will work. But the government is certainly moving in the right direction. of course, policy The monitoring strategy should be as follows Creative in their evaluation Study their effects in Actual settings..

