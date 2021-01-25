Monday, January 25, 2021 | California Healthline



San Diego Union-Tribune:

San Diego Scientists Closely Eyeing Whether COVID-19 Vaccines Work Against Emerging Strains



An ever-growing list of new strains of the novel coronavirus is raising questions around whether COVID-19 vaccines will work against these variants — and, if so, how well and for how long. (Wosen, 1/22)



San Diego Union-Tribune:

COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available To 65 And Up In County



San Diego County officials announced Saturday that they have expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability to include anyone 65 and older. Previously the vaccine was available only to healthcare workers and people 75 or older, though some healthcare providers were vaccinating their clients at 65 or older. (Diehl, 1/23)



CNN:

Google Maps Will Soon Display Covid-19 Vaccination Sites



Google Maps will soon display locations that offer Covid-19 vaccinations, further bolstering awareness of the virus — and how to avoid it. The feature is rolling out in the coming weeks, beginning in four states: Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Google (GOOGL) announced Monday that searches for “vaccines near me” have increased five fold since the beginning of the year and it’s implementing this feature to ensure it’s “providing locally relevant answers.” (Valinsky, 1/25)



San Francisco Chronicle:

Google Seeks To Help COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts



Google is pledging to use its resources to help more people get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company said Monday that it will convert some of its facilities into vaccination sites, starting in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York City and Kirkland, Wash. Google intends to expand the program nationally and is partnering with One Medical in the effort. Additionally, Google is taking steps to promote accurate vaccine information on its search pages and spending $150 million to support groups that are helping to inoculate people from COVID-19. (Morris, 1/25)



Modesto Bee:

Stanislaus County Reopens Coronavirus Vaccine Clinics



Clinics for the coronavirus vaccine will reopen in Modesto and Turlock this week to members of the public in the first phase of allocation, and those over 65 years old. Phase 1A is mainly health care workers. The clinics, located at Modesto Centre Plaza and California State University, Stanislaus, in Turlock, operated last week before being closed due to a short supply of the vaccine. They reopened on Thursday but were closed on Friday. Friday evening, county officials announced on the StanEmergency Facebook page when the clinics will operate this week. Some days at the Modesto site are reserved for those who need the second dose of the two-shot vaccine. (Guerra, 1/24)



Orange County Register:

Orange County’s Second Vaccine Super Site Set To Boost Daily Capacity By Thousands



Starting Saturday, Jan. 23, Orange County will have a second mass vaccination center in Aliso Viejo, saving south county seniors with appointments to get a COVID-19 shot a trip to Anaheim and boosting the OC Health Care Agency’s daily vaccination capacity by thousands. The Disneyland Super POD (point-of-distribution), a tented site that opened last week in one of the theme park’s parking lots, is vaccinating about 3,000 people per day. Eventually, the site will handle up to 8,000 a day, and a drive-thru system is on the table, public health officials said. Ideally, the county’s second center at Soka University off Wood Canyon Drive will process 4,000 to 5,000 people per day, said Dr. Margaret Bredehoft, deputy agency director of the Health Care Agency’s Public Health Services. (Wheeler, 1/22)



LA Daily News:

LA County: More Coronavirus Vaccination Appointments Available This Week



Los Angeles County officials said Sunday, Jan. 24, that appointments are available this week at the county’s five large coronavirus vaccination centers at Magic Mountain, the Pomona Fairplex, Cal State Northridge, the Forum in Inglewood and the County Office of Education in Downey. (1/24)



San Francisco Chronicle:

Bay Area Teachers Face Confusion Over When They’ll Get Vaccinated



The uncertainty of when teachers and school staff will get their turn is just one aspect of a confusing and chaotic vaccine rollout in California, plagued by a shortage of doses and the logistical challenge of saving shots for only those who are eligible. Counties and medical providers have made their own decisions on how to prioritize immunizations within state guidelines, with many choosing in recent weeks to fast-track educators so schools can reopen. But federal and state authorities now say vaccines should be given to everyone older than 65, and the state is considering scrapping all the existing tiers in favor of an age-based priority system. (Tucker, 1/25)



Santa Rosa Press Democrat:

Early Vaccinations Might Depend On Your Medical Provider



While every Californian over the age of 65 is encouraged to get a coronavirus vaccination as soon as possible, actually finding one may depend on where you get your health care. Because of the patchwork nature of the vaccine rollout, not all seniors will have equal access to shots, at least not immediately. The first doses of vaccine are likely going to patients who get their care directly from one of the big three in Sonoma County: Kaiser Permanente, St. Joseph Health and Sutter Health. Even for them, experiences may vary in ways that seem random. (Barber, 1/23)



Los Angeles Times:

L.A. ‘Vaccine Chasers’ Crowd Standby Lines Hoping For A Shot



There is, officially speaking, no such thing as a standby line for COVID-19 vaccinations in Los Angeles County. But some clinics have soon-to-expire doses left over at the end of the day or during an early-afternoon lull, and word has quickly spread about this potential back door to vaccine access. Some who flock to the sites spend hours waiting in the hope of catching a lucky break. Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles and the Balboa Sports Complex in Encino have been at the center of the rumor mill in recent days, drawing large crowds that begin assembling before dawn. Some people arrive from neighborhoods far from the vaccination sites. (Wick and Smith, 1/23)



San Francisco Chronicle:

How A Grassroots Bay Area Vaccine Clinic Managed To Get People Vaccinated Despite The Faltering Rollout



Glen Newhart strode, jubilant, between rows of retired doctors and nursing students pumping coronavirus vaccines into nearly 200 vineyard workers on Thursday. Two weeks ago, this vaccination clinic at Napa Valley College’s St. Helena campus didn’t exist. Newhart, the president and CEO of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, helped birth the clinic out of a “crazy” Friday afternoon of phone calls. In just four days, the foundation pivoted from testing to fundraising $5,000 a day for supplies and a couple medical workers. With help from the county and community, it also found more volunteers and secured the site donated by the college. (Moench, 1/24)



The Bakersfield Californian:

County Mobilizing ‘All Hands On Deck Effort’ To Vaccinate The Masses



The plastic wheels of an elderly man’s walker scraped across the rough pavement of the parking lot Friday as he made his way across P Street to the main entrance of the Kern County Fairgrounds. He was part of a steady stream of older local residents headed through the front gate to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, which the site began offering on a limited basis earlier in the week to those 65 and over. (Shepard, 1/23)