How to sign up for the Covid vaccine

The state registration system for Covid-19 vaccination is currently open.

To register healthvermont.gov/myvaccine (Recommended) or call 855-722-7878.



You will be asked to provide your name, date of birth, address, email (if available), phone number, and health insurance information (if available, not required).

All Vermonters over the age of 75 are eligible for vaccination. Through the registration system, individuals sign up for appointments at clinics in the state.

At each appointment, your healthcare provider will give you the first dose of the vaccine. This is a vaccination in the arm that doctors and nurses compare to a typical flu shot.

For the most effective Covid vaccine, it should be given twice, approximately every 3 weeks. The patient schedules a second dose appointment when the first shot is received.

State officials have requested the registrants to:

If possible, use an online system to avoid overwhelming your phone line. If the registrant needs help with an online system, the state suggests that young Vermonter help older relatives register online.

Register on the site closest to your area.

Keep your appointment — No-show or last-minute cancellations can waste your vaccine dose.

Vaccinations will be available in 39 towns starting this week.Vermont Health Department Map

I am not over 75 years old. When can I get the vaccine?

The state prioritizes residents by age. Beyond the current age group, Vermonter over 70 is eligible. Next, Vermonters over 65 years old.

Vermonter with the underlying health comes next. Currently, these conditions include current cancer cases, chronic kidney disease, COPD or emphysema, various heart conditions, immunodeficiency conditions, severe obesity, type 2 diabetes, Down’s syndrome, sickle cell disease, and Includes pregnancy.

State officials say they expect to complete the population aged 65 and over by the end of winter.

How can I find out when my group is eligible?

The state announces when each new group is eligible to schedule an appointment. VTDigger closely tracks these developments.our Covid-19 Email Magazine An ideal way to be notified when guidelines change.

Do I need to live in Vermont to be vaccinated in Vermont?

In general, yes. Patients will be asked to provide their Vermont address when registering their appointment.

However, the Ministry of Health also provides vaccines to people who work in Vermont, see a Vermont GP, or have recently moved to Vermont and have not yet established a place of residence. You can provide that information at the time of registration.

What if I live in Vermont but usually see a doctor in another state?

You should still register and obtain the vaccine at Vermont.

What about Vermonter, who is coming home or unable to go to the clinic?

Authorities said there was a mobile EMS clinic for Vermonter returning home, but details are not yet available.

What if I already have Covid?

The Ministry of Health recommends that you still be vaccinated. However, if you are currently infected with Covid-19, or if you have been quarantined following a recent Covid illness, you will not be vaccinated until the infection is resolved.

What if I’m allergic to other vaccines?

In most cases, it is not covered by the current Covid-19 vaccine. The Department of Health recommends contacting your healthcare provider for more information.

Is there a charge?

No — Vaccines are free.

Does it hurt?

The first medical worker to receive the shot told VTDigger that he felt it was comparable to an annual flu shot. Some called it “painless.”

Patients are usually instructed to sit for 15-30 minutes after receiving a shot to make sure there are no side effects.

The most common side effects reported are pain at the injection site, malaise, headache, chills, myalgia, fever and nausea. According to the Ministry of Health, these side effects should disappear in a few days. If not, contact your doctor.

