For reference: New, potentially deadly COVID strains have spread to 22 states.Florida currently has 50 cases of variants





According to a report from London, Florida currently has 50 more contagious COVID-19 strains that were first identified in the United Kingdom. This is a variant called B.1.1.7 that seems to be more deadly than originally thought. Governor Ron DeSantis, state surgeon General Scott Livekeys, and the Florida Department of Health have not yet provided the public with information about the nasty new strains. DeSantis is mostly dedicated to vaccination and vaccine distribution.

Earlier this week, Florida was the nation’s leading variant in case count, second only to California, which surged to 72 cases on Friday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Overall, the CDC on Friday reported 195 cases of B.1.1.7. 22 state variants. This is compared to 144 cases and 20 states earlier this Wednesday. The CDC has previously warned that a new, more infectious COVID-19 mutant could predominate by March.

The Florida variant case increased from 46 to 50 on Friday, and the California case increased from 40 to 72. The New York case increased from 17 to 22 between Wednesday and Friday.

(The identified cases are based on sample sampling and, according to the CDC, do not represent the total number of B.1.1.7 cases nationwide.)

The Washington Post and other media reported on Friday that B.1.1.7 appears to be even more annoying. The report of the post is as follows. “British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that a new coronavirus variant that was first detected in the UK and is spreading around the world, including the United States, may be associated with higher mortality. It was.

” New stock It was already known to be more infectious than the original virus. Studies show that the infection rate is 30-70% higher. At a press conference at 10 Downing Street on Friday, Johnson and his adviser first showed that tensions could also be more deadly. “Patrick Valence, chief scientific adviser to the United Kingdom, gave an example. He said the original virus would kill 10 of 1,000 infected men over the age of 60 in the United Kingdom. The new variant He said he would kill 13 or 14 people. It is important to note that the absolute risk of death remains low, but the mortality rate will increase by 30 percent. “ In Florida, state health officials tweeted the first atypical case on December 31, 2020. This is a man in his twenties in Martin County, north of Palm Beach County. On January 2, state legislators and health officials held a press conference on the Martin County case. But since then, the official has been a mother. Residents do not even know in which county there are atypical cases. As of Friday, the various cases across the country from the CDC are: California, 72 cases. Florida, 50 New York, 22 years old Colorado, 6 Georgia, 6 Minnesota, 5 Connecticut, 4 Indiana, 4 Maryland, 4 Michigan, 3 Texas, 3 Massachusetts, 2 New jersey, 2 New Mexico, 2 Pennsylvania, 2 Tennessee, 2 Illinois, 1 Louisiana, 1 Oregon, 1 Utah, 1 Wisconsin, 1 Wyoming, 1 This is CDC map It shows different cases in each state. This story was originally published by Florida Phoenix. For more Florida Phoenix articles, please visit: FloridaPhoenix.com..

