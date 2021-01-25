COVID-19 vaccination for people over 65 will begin on Monday in Wisconsin





(WAOW) — Adults over the age of 65 will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Health announced the eligibility of this population last Tuesday, even before deciding who was in Phase 1B of vaccination. According to the DHS, there are about 700,000 individuals over the age of 65 in the state. According to the DHS, we receive about 70,000 initial vaccinations a week, so every vaccination takes time. State health officials are demanding patience because it can take months for everyone to be vaccinated. “Elderly people are the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and prioritizing this population can save lives,” said Andrea Palm, DHS Secretary-General. “The Wisconsin system and operations are ready to vaccinate more people. The amount of vaccine we receive from the federal government will determine how quickly these groups can be vaccinated. , Pharmacies, and local public health partners are ready and ready to carry out their mission. “ The population over the age of 65 is recommended by the federal government and discussed by the Wisconsin Disaster Medicine Advisory Board (SDMAC). Prioritizing this group “helps protect more Wisconsin people from serious illness and death,” the DHS said. Related: How to book COVID-19 vaccination with Aspirus for people over 65 years old Wisconsin people over the age of 65 have access to the vaccine through health care providers, pharmacies, or local or tribal public health agencies. People who are vaccinated directly through their healthcare provider are usually contacted to schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider. These populations are currently front-line health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities (nursing homes and long-term care facilities), and are eligible for police and firefighters. SDMAC has sent recommendations to DHS regarding persons in Phase 1B. DHS will also announce who is eligible later this week. Adding recommended people to the list that already includes teachers, adults over 65, etc. will clear 1.6 million people for the next phase.

