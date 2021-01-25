A low-fat diet can allow you to lose more fat than a ketogenic diet

Everyone wants to lose thick, And some follow a diet plan to be pretty healthy and reach their goals Ketogenic diet, Others exercise. Moreover, few people can manage both. In other words, it is an exercise that involves diet control. A nutritious diet and regular physical activity or exercise are essential for an overall health balance.

Some studies suggest that the ketogenic diet is an ideal way to lose body fat, while others suggest it is not. Losing weight is essential to prolonging life expectancy, as obesity causes complications, causes more illness and leads to death. Obesity is associated with many other illnesses, including cardiovascular disease. Diabetes, Kidney problems, lung problems, and other syndromes and illnesses.

A study to determine which diet is effective in losing weight

Kevin Hall, a scientist at the National Institutes of Health, led a study by 20 participants to find out which diets are more effective in reducing fat between ketogenic and plant-based diets.

Read again: Ketogenic Diet: Obesity Solution, says Gary Taubs

The ketogenic diet recommends a low-carbohydrate and high-fat diet pattern. Ten people are instructed to follow a ketogenic diet, and the other half receive a high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet. Participants in the study followed their diet plan for two weeks. Then, two weeks later, the diet plan will be exchanged.

Hall points out how each participant changes with both diet plans. In this study, each participant followed both diets. In addition, I noticed the changes that occur in them by following these diet plans. In addition, their insulin levels, food consumption levels, and fat reductions were also recorded.

This study concludes the results in a short period of time. The results showed that the low-fat diet consumed much less food than the high-fat diet. Also, individuals after a high-carb diet lose more fat than a ketogenic diet. However, much more experimental research is essential to know which diet plan is effective in the long run.

Kevin Hole and Fat Loss Study

scientist Kevin Hall Leading the study wanted to know the effects of ketogenic and high-carb diets on insulin levels. He shared his findings with the Washington Post and said that high-carb and low-fat diets like the ketogenic diet reduce consumption and fat to some extent, but insulin levels are above normal.

The ketogenic diet is effective in losing weight by reducing individual fat, but the effect is still unknown. In addition, every diet has different effects on an individual’s body. The choice of diet plan to achieve your goals depends on your physiological, pathological, and psychological state.

The ketogenic diet is efficient for some people. But for others, there are limits and there are too many limits. In addition, diets work differently for each individual. This study suggests that it is possible to lose weight on a low-fat and high-fat diet. Moreover, in a short period of time, the results of both diet plans were considerable.

Read again: Garlic Tea: The Ultimate Solution to Improve Your Health

Diet for you

You should consult your doctor and nutritionist before starting a new diet plan. Knowing your body composition and condition makes it easier to choose the right diet plan to reach your health goals.

For some individuals, sticking to one diet can help you lose weight. However, others sometimes need to change their diet plans.However, exclude everything Nutrients From your diet it is not effective in the long run as it can cause malnutrition leading to medical conditions.

Physical activity, a healthy lifestyle, and a healthy diet are essential to overall fitness. In addition, individuals need to discuss with their doctor to understand their physical requirements. You also need to determine if you have a food allergy. After considering multiple factors, choose your diet to improve your health.