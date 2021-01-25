Paralyzed mice treated with cytokines walked again in just a few weeks





“With relatively small interventions, we inspire[d] So many nerves regenerate, which is why mice can eventually walk again, “the chief scientist at Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany told Reuters. Other news is about covid treatment, 340B rules, lupus nephritis and more. Reuters: German scientists re-walk paralyzed mice



German researchers have allowed paralyzed mice to walk again after a spinal cord injury and reestablished neural links that were previously thought to be irreparable in mammals by using designer proteins injected into the brain. Did. … the treated paralyzed rodents began walking a few weeks later, team head Diet Murfisher told Reuters in an interview. (Nitschke and Szymanska, 1/21) Today’s medical news: paralyzed mice walk again after cytokine treatment



In 2013, German neuroscientists showed that an immune signaling protein (or cytokine) called interleukin-6 (IL-6) could promote optic nerve axon regeneration in laboratory cultures. Was announced. However, one hurdle was about how to deliver cytokines to inaccessible parts of the central nervous system that are important for restoring movement. Another problem is that natural IL-6 has a relatively weak stimulating effect on nerve regeneration. Currently, members and colleagues of the same team are all based in Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany, and have developed a technology that provides a “designer” version of IL-6 deep inside the central nervous system. (Kingsland, 1/20) And in pharmaceutical news — Statistics: The gout drug colchicine shows the preliminary promise of Covid-19



A press release from a Canadian research group found that treating people recently diagnosed with Covid-19 with colchicine, a commonly used drug to treat gout, could reduce the risk of requiring hospitalization. He expressed his expectation that he could do it. However, outside experts have discussed the risks of conducting science through press releases rather than the more detailed manuscripts of peer-reviewed journals, as the data provided is too limited to draw conclusions. He said he was connected. (Harper, 1/23) Today’s Medical News: Diabetes Treatment May Protect From COVID-19 Mortality



Researchers have found that diabetics treated with metformin have a significantly lower risk of death from COVID-19 than those who do not take the drug. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology, found that participants in African-American studies were more likely to be infected with the virus disproportionately than white participants. (Huzar, 1/24) FiercePharma: Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody shows that it can prevent disease. But do doctors use it?



Jeffrey Poges, an analyst at SVB Leelink, said in a note Thursday that data could serve as an additional tool for vaccines as a COVID prevention tool in vulnerable populations. Unfortunately, Lily needs to clear some hurdles to treat her patients. “[T]He relies on the rapid and targeted distribution of antibodies by the US government to high-risk individuals. This is an important unknown factor, “Porges said. “And the injected management continues to post challenges to distribution.” (Liu, 1/22) Also- Statistics: PhRMA appeals to block Trump administration’s 340B rule



A trading group in the pharmaceutical industry on Friday called for blocking a new process outlined by the Trump administration aimed at helping pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers resolve disputes over federal drug discount programs. .. (Cohrs, 1/22) Statistics: Aurinia’s FDA approval comes with a label that provides stronger patent protection



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday night, launched a new drug for patients with lupus nephritis, a serious autoimmune kidney disease. Good news for patients, but especially good news for Orinia and investors due to the nature of approval. (Feuerstein, 1/24)



