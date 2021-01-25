British studies have shown that azithromycin and doxycycline are ineffective in early COVID-19. Mighty 790KFGO





(Reuters)-The widely used antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline are generally against early-stage COVID-19 as the UK study continues to seek treatments for the disease while the vaccine is being deployed. It turned out to be ineffective. The University of Oxford, with the support of the British government, said the study, named PRINCIPLE, had no beneficial effect on patients over the age of 50 treated with either antibiotic at home. (Https://bit.ly/3ogBiur) Results have receded due to the low availability of antibiotics commonly used to treat respiratory infections. In December, a trial of azithromycin in patients with severe COVID-19 also showed no effect. “Our findings show that a 3-day course of azithromycin or a 7-day course of doxycycline does not provide significant clinical benefit in terms of the time it takes to feel recovered,” the study said. Co-principal Investigator Chris Butler said. The PRINCIPLE trial offers a variety of potential treatments for COVID-19 that may be suitable for use at home during the first 14 days to help patients recover more quickly and prevent hospitalization and further intervention. I am evaluating it. “Unfortunately … both of these are important findings that reduce the use of antibiotics that are ineffective against the disease,” said Richard Hobbs, co-principal researcher at PRINCIPLE. In the azithromycin group of the study, 526 people received the drug and were compared to 862 volunteers who received regular care. On the other hand, in the other treatment group, 798 participants received doxycycline and were compared to 994 patients who received standard treatment, Oxford said. The university added that further analysis and details from the exam will soon be published in a peer-reviewed journal. (Report by Pushkala Aripaka in Bangalore, edited by Shinjini Ganguli)

