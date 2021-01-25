Health
Two in five adults have three or more risk factors for NCD: Government survey
In India, two in five adults have three or more risk factors for non-communicable disease (NCD), but the state of the medical system in dealing with the disease burden is also emphasized. Infectious Disease Monitoring Survey (NNMS) announced. on Monday.
NNMS is the largest comprehensive national survey on risk factors for NCDs and the preparation of medical systems, breaking the situation with ticking bombs, along with a framework for the use of telemedicine for cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. I warned you.
The findings further state that more than one in four adults and 6.2% of adolescents are overweight or obese. Three out of ten adults raised their blood pressure and 9.3% raised their blood sugar.
According to the results of a survey conducted between 2017 and 2018, more than 2 in 5 adults and 1 in 4 adolescents have insufficient physical activity, and the average daily salt intake is It was 8 grams. The study also showed that one in three adults and more than a quarter of men used all forms of tobacco and consumed alcohol in the last 12 months.
The purpose of the study was to collect reliable baseline data on key indicators related to the National NCD Monitoring Framework and NCD Action Plan (risk factors, response of selected NCDs and healthcare systems).
This is the first of this kind of comprehensive survey of NCDs using standardized tools and methods, targeting the 15-69 age group of men and women living in urban and rural areas of the country. It is said. The study, in collaboration with 11 reputable agencies across the country, targeted a national sample of 600 primary sampling units from 348 districts in 28 states.
“This study was conducted to provide baseline information on risk factors for NCDs and highlights the need to improve a comprehensive multi-sector approach that focuses on both prevention and management of NCDs. Regular monitoring of NCDs is important for monitoring trends and guiding interventions, “said Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health of the Union.
“A few years ago, a World Health Organization (WHO) study found that 45% of NCDs were due to lack of physical activity. The Fit India exercise has gained a lot of momentum in raising awareness about this, and more. It needs to be amplified. More gyms and exercise centers will definitely reduce the need for hospital infrastructure, “Hirschwaldan said.
The Minister of Health also announced a framework for telemedicine use in the management of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke in India. “We can integrate telemedicine with remote counseling, remote monitoring, and remote triage components to build a series of major NCD care models. To increase the burden on NCDs in India, NCD care And we need multifaceted interventions that can address the facilitative, prophylactic, curative and rehabilitative aspects of management, “said the Minister of Health.
“Telemedicine can bridge and link all these aspects. From primary health care levels in India to tertiary health care levels, practitioners adapt through a national telemedicine network and other similar platforms. It also promotes telemedicine and minimizes the inconvenience of patients going to the hospital.
