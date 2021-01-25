A high history of smoking increases the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19





Disclosure: Lowe has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.

The longer an individual smokes, the more likely they are to be hospitalized and die of COVID-19, an analysis of data from a single medical system showed. The link between smoking and the severity of COVID-19 remains unclear. Author of Systematic review and meta-analysis published in July said smoking moderately increased the risk of severe COVID-19 and contradicted the author's conclusions. Another systematic review and meta-analysis from April found no important links. Research in JAMA Internal Medicine shows increasing evidence of an association between smoking and the severity of COVID-19.

In a new study Catherine E. Rowe, Master’s Program, Case of Cleveland Clinic Researchers at Lerner Medical College in Western Reserve have reported smoking for 0 to 10 pack years with those who have never smoked (n = 6,020; average age 47.8 years; 61.2% of women). n = 341; average age 56.4 years; 56% female), smoking 10-30 pack years (n = 400; average age 65.2 years; 53% female) and smoking over 30 pack years (n = 341; average age 71) Years; 42.5% female). According to the National Cancer Institute, pack years are defined as the number of cigarette packs a person smokes daily multiplied by the number of years a person smokes. Lowe et al. Have reported that patients who smoked 30 packs of shad more than 2.25 times High odds of hospitalization (95% CI, 1.76-2.88) From people who have never smoked. According to researchers, these “heavy smokers” were 1.89 times more likely to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19 (95% CI, 1.29-1.76). “The association between cumulative smoking and the adverse consequences of COVID-19 is likely to be partially mediated by comorbidities,” Lowe et al. Wrote: JAMA Internal Medicine.. “Odds ratios for all adverse outcomes were weakened in the arbitration model. There was no evidence of changes in efficacy with smoking status. Similar odds ratios were seen in both current and previous smokers. Was done. “ Researchers have found that a patient’s smoking history is not always correctly recorded in electronic health records. “But this misclassification could bias current results to null and would underestimate the association of smoking with the adverse consequences of COVID-19,” Lowe et al. Wrote. They said unequal access to health care could have affected the collection of patient data. “Nevertheless, this single central registry of patients tested positive for COVID-19 showed that increased cumulative smoking was associated with a higher risk. Hospitalization and mortality with COVID-19 “Dose-dependent,” Rowe et al. Wrote. reference: Pack year. National Cancer Institute. https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/pack-year.. Accessed in January. 21st, 2021.

