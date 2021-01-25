Health
Alberta infants with rare genetic mutations that cause epilepsy
Parents of infants in Alberta are diagnosed in 1 in 7.8 billion and seek help after paralyzing their son with seizures and migraines.
Kurt Fraser and Dana Kristensen’s son Brandon were diagnosed with epilepsy caused by a very rare genetic mutation. He is considered to be the only medically documented case in the world.
According to GoFundMe Founded to reduce medical costs and stress for Fraser and Kristensen, Brandon was introduced to experts shortly after being born due to multiple medical concerns. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 “delayed” the opportunity for proper diagnosis and treatment. Despite the pandemic, the family was able to meet with experts and “looked like they were heading in the right direction.”
The situation changed in August when Brandon was taken to the hospital. well experienced “Time to grab” because the doctor took care of him. Doctors were diagnosed with epilepsy for nine months at the time, and Fraser and Kristensen needed to quickly learn how to navigate a life with a disability and buy a home surveillance device.
Brandon was admitted to the ICU for a seizure on December 20, just four days after celebrating his first birthday. After weeks of testing and “multiple setbacks,” doctors received the results of a genetic test that was sent to Finland for analysis.
“[They]explained that his genetic mutation was the only one they had ever recorded,” Fraser said in an interview. CTV.
Dr. Billy O, a clinical geneticist at Alberta Children’s Hospital, said that although there are people around the world who have mutations in the same gene, Brandon’s mutation morphology is completely unique.
“The fact that his mutation was not seen means that it is difficult to predict what he will look like in the future, as it cannot actually be compared to people with the same mutation.” Au told CTV.
Fraser and Kristensen are currently doing their best to adapt to the diagnosis, which prevents the additional challenge of unknown paths for treatment.
“It explains many of the health problems he has right now. It’s good to have an answer. We didn’t think it would be the answer,” Fraser said.
In addition to the seizures, Brandon suffers from severe migraine headaches in half of his brain, which causes partial paralysis that lasts for weeks and sometimes months. According to the family, migraine headaches are 13 months old and can cause multiple relapses, including the onset of seizures and the need for powerful medications that require ventilation from Dr. Brandon.
Mr Oh said Brandon is likely to need lifelong support. So did Fraser and Kristensen, who felt the burden of navigating the diagnosis during a pandemic.
“Social support isn’t really available and you can’t get together around you directly with friends and family,” Au explained. “It was especially difficult for families in this situation of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the limited number of visitors and the inability to get people to come to their homes.”
Family and friends Helped organize the GoFundMe page Helps reduce the medical costs and stress associated with Brandon’s diagnosis.
According to the fundraising page, Fraser was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018 and Kristensen is in motion.
“Needless to say, it was a difficult few years for this small family,” the page says. “Brandon’s care and comfort are their top priorities, regardless of Kurt and Dara’s health concerns.”
You can donate to Click here for Brandon’s page..
