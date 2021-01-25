Hand sanitizers hurt children’s eyes





Good news: In most cases, the severity was relatively mild. That is, there is eye pain, tingling, acute inflammation, swelling, and discoloration (“conjunctival hyperemia”). Bad news: Six “moderately severe” cases were accompanied by a limited “keratitis”, an inflammatory condition that affects the cornea. Some children had severe corneal lesions. And while none of the 2019 cases involved public exposure to hand sanitizers, 63 occurred in 2020, mostly in French shopping malls. It was also open to the public in restaurants, cinemas, open public spaces, sports arenas, and swimming pools through contact with automatic or foot-controlled dispensers. In France (as in the United States), the availability of public dispensers soared as the pandemic broke out. Studies have shown that eye damage in children is increasing at the same time in France. This is probably because public dispensers are usually about 3 feet high. This is the eye level of a small child, Martin and his team say. That’s why Yangzes recommends: “Lower the height of the alcohol dispenser so that the level is below the child’s eyes. [and] “Face,” she urged. As a precautionary measure, she added that a warning sign should be placed next to the dispenser. Tuli of AAO pointed out that the alcohol has not yet evaporated and that disinfectant-related injuries can occur when a child rubs his eyes. “Usually, the blink reflex prevents many disinfectants from getting into the eyes and dilutes them by tearing them,” she said. “So we see the same stimulus as putting shampoo in our eyes.” However, if more than a small amount of disinfectant reaches the eyes, Turi said it could do more damage. “It can cause corneal abrasion and can damage the epithelium of the cornea or conjunctiva, like scratches on the eyes due to injured fingernails. This can be very painful, Fortunately, it heals quickly, “says Tuli. “If in large quantities, it can cause larger defects, which may require more intervention to heal.” She added that hand sanitizers are sterile, so infections and permanent damage are rare. For more information For more information on the safe use of hand sanitizers, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Source: Sonal Tuli, MD, Clinical Spokeswoman, American Academy of Ophthalmology; Sonam Yangzes, MBBS, MS, DNB, Consultants, Lenses, Corneal and Refraction Services, Grewal Eye Institute, Chandigarh, India. JAMA Ophthalmology,January. 21st 2021, online

