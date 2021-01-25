The UCSF team reports that the anticancer drug apridin is a promising COVID therapy.

After a year of searching for existing drugs that could help COVID-19 patients and point out treatments, the UCSF-led science team identified what they say was a particularly promising candidate: It is about 30 times more powerful than remdesivir, one of the few antiviral drugs available in laboratory studies to kill coronaviruses and treat diseases.

New peer-reviewed research, Published in Journal Science on MondayEmphasizes a drug called apridin, originally extracted from exotic marine life Ecology albicans — A type of “squirt” found off the coast of Ibiza that looks like a bodyless brain.

Apridin, also known as Plitidepsin, is owned by Pharmamar, a Spanish company founded by scuba diving scientists. Already approved in Australia for the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, the drug is not commercially available in most parts of the world and is still approved for the treatment of COVID-19. Not tested, but tested with dozens of COVIDs. -19 patients in Spain.

Nemain Crogan, a UCSF molecular biologist who led the science team with Adolfo García Sastre, a virus expert at Ikarn Medical College at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, said: “This is by far the best we have seen.”

The study was born out of a collaborative effort between several laboratories at the UCSF Quantitative Bioscience Institute within the Pharmacy University. This team, called the QBI COVID-19 Research Group (QCRG), works closely with scientists from Mount Sinai, the Pasteur Institute in Paris, and other institutions.

The group’s findings show at a moment of widespread frustration in the fight to stop a pandemic, with more than 400,000 deaths in the United States and a new, more contagious strain of the virus prevailing. .. Although COVID-19 vaccines are very effective in preventing illness, they are still in short supply and cannot help patients who are already ill, increasing the need for better antivirals. I will.

Last year, QCRG scientists Looking into the world of viral moleculesCreate a detailed map of how to hijack and rewire human cells at the microscopic level.The team then investigated the map as follows: Narrow down your drug search It can probably stop the infection and test thousands of existing drugs and experimental compounds against the virus in the laboratory.

Apridin went up on the pack. Very low concentrations of the drug killed the virus in infected human lung cells and similar cells in monkeys. Scientists also infected dozens of mice with the virus, gave them COVID-19, and then injected them with apridin. This essentially eliminated the virus from the body. Meanwhile, using genetic engineering, the team discovered that the drug does its job in an unusual way: instead of attacking the virus itself, such as remdesivir, the apridin needs the virus to replicate itself. Targets specific proteins in human cells.

“I’m very excited about this data because it works,” says Garcia Sustre.

Recently, the research team also worked with a UK lab to test Apridin against a new British variant of the coronavirus known as B-117. The drug also killed mutants and was more potent against mutants in laboratory tests than remdesivir, Scientists report in another treatise Posted on biorxiv.org on Sunday. This is a website where biologists share new results before they are peer reviewed.

In Spain, 45 patients with COVID-19 are taking apridin as part of a phase II clinical trial, and PharmaMar has released data on the first 27 patients. According to the company, the drug reduced the amount of time spent in the hospital, compared to 81% of patients returning home within 15 days, compared to the usual 47%. The company’s chief operating officer, Pascal Bethman, said more extensive Phase 3 trials of the drug in patients with COVID-19 are planned in Spain and the United States.

One of the drawbacks of Apridin is that it is an IV drug. This means that it is difficult to administer outside the hospital and limits its potential reach, and is a UCSF infection specialist and physician who was not involved in the Apridin study. Dr. Peter Chin Hong said. Chin-Hong also noted that some previous attempts to deploy an existing drug for COVID-19 failed and the trial failed to treat the patient. Apridin must prove its spirit towards COVID-19 in rigorous human studies. But if so, he said it might serve as part of a multidrug “cocktail” therapy.

“We have to keep trying,” Chin Hong said. “Teaching old medicine should always be in our hearts.”

Krogan and García-Sastre said Apridin could be particularly relevant in a world where dangerous new strains of coronavirus are emerging. This is because the drug targets a human protein called eEF1A, not the virus itself. Viruses can change their shape to avoid attacks, but they cannot force humans to mutate.

“When you get a drug that targets a human protein, it’s very unlikely that the virus will mutate because it depends on that protein,” said Crogan, a researcher at the Gladstone Institute, a biomedical research organization in Bay Area. It will be difficult for me. “

Pharmamal says its mission is to find drugs in the ocean, where water is flooded with viruses and some aquatic organisms have evolved “much more powerful” virus-killing weapons than human-designed ones. , Said Jose Maria Fernandez Suzafaro, Founder and CEO of PharmaMar. “I think it’s because very wise nature was able to make fine adjustments.”

Initially, Pharma Mar studied its efficacy in a study of patients with multiple myeloma and developed apridin as an anticancer drug. In 2017, the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs in the European Union, refused to approve apridin, pointing out the side effects experienced by some cancer patients who took aprizin, and the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. Said not. However, Pharmamal disagreed with the EU Court’s ruling, abandoning the decision, and Australian regulators approved Apridin for the treatment of multiple myeloma in 2018.

Pharmamer scientists say that virus patients need significantly lower doses of the drug than cancer patients and only need to take it for three days instead of months. In previous tests with COVID-19 patients, the side effects of apridin were minimal.

Jason Voorhees is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle.