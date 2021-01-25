COVID-19 deaths and fewer new cases seen in Bay County, Florida





The number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 positive rate in Panama City-Bay County has declined weekly, health officials said Monday. Eleven residents of COVID-19 died last week, according to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County. It has decreased from 14 deaths last week. In addition, the positive rate for new COVID-19 cases in the week starting January 16 in the county was 18.51%, down from 19.64% a week ago. The decline in rates continues the trend that began in the county a few weeks ago. More:COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Find out how many people have been vaccinated by county or state in Florida To date, 266 inhabitants of COVID-19 have died. The Ministry of Health states that there were 1,196 new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days and 1,971 cases in the last 14 days. A total of 14,644 COVID-19 cases have occurred in the county so far. The Department of Health states that there are 83 residents in a local hospital that has undergone a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the health sector continues to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, only medical workers and residents aged 65 and over can be vaccinated. To date, 11,004 people have been vaccinated in the county, with 1,391 vaccinations for the elderly and health care workers last week. Of the total vaccine given, 68% are given to the elderly. The Ministry of Health plans to give the community another 1,100 doses of vaccine this week. For reservations for vaccines available at the Bay County Health Department, send a text message to bay health at 888777 or visit the following website: bit.ly/bayhealthalert.. In addition, all Publix supermarkets in the county have begun offering vaccines by appointment in collaboration with the state. To make an appointment with Publix, please visit: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine.. Residents wishing to receive the vaccine must complete a consent form prior to booking to facilitate the process. If possible, print and fill out the consent form and bring it with you to your vaccination appointment. The consent form can be obtained at the following URL. bay.floridahealth.gov.. To reach the maximum dose of COVID-19 vaccination, DOH-Bay has temporarily suspended virus testing. Residents who require a COVID-19 test should first check with their healthcare provider. visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/tgKLCrkqLRCrA2Rn7hxX6i2?domain=bay.floridahealth.gov For test options, or see the following information about testing provided by Bay County. Bay county test Lin Haven Sports Park, 2201 Recreation Drive Panama City Sports Park, 50 Chip Seal Parkway time: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7am to 3pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 6pm. Criteria: The test is available for adults over 18 years old and children over 5 years old accompanied by adults. cost: freedom Test type: Antigen (rapid in 20 minutes) and PCR Reservations are required. To make a reservation, please visit BayHealthCOVID19.org.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos