Two more COVID-19 deaths, 27 new cases in the London area









Two more deaths were reported in Middlesex London on Monday as new cases of the virus in the region fell to levels not seen since mid-December. According to the Middlesex London Health Unit, the two recent deaths were a man in his 90s and a woman in his 70s. Both were related to long-term care facilities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are currently 170 COVID-19 deaths in the region, 68 of which occurred this month alone. Public health officials recorded an additional 27 new infections on Monday, with daily COVID-19 cases declining for five consecutive days. Since 25 cases were recorded on December 15, the region has not reported such a small number of new cases in a single day. The total number of cases in Middlesex London is currently 5,470. Recovery rates increased 33 from Sunday to 3,731. This activates 1,569 cases. Outbreaks of the virus remain in 13 local long-term care facilities and retirement homes. The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) reported that outbreaks in two units at Victoria Hospital were resolved over the weekend. It leaves only one unit in the university hospital to deal with the outbreak. So far, 9 staff and 0 patients have been infected with the virus as a result of the outbreak. There are no deaths related to the status of the university hospital. LHSC said there were 15 inpatients treated with COVID-19, 6 of whom were listed in the intensive care unit. Outbreaks continue at Strathlo Middlesex General Hospital. Southwestern public health reported another COVID-19 death and nine new cases on Monday. According to health units in Elgin and Oxford County, the latest figures show 54 deaths and a total of 2,221 cases. Maple Manor, a long-term care facility in Tillsonburg, has been hit hardest by COVID-19 in the region. Eighty-five residents and 52 staff are infected with the virus at home. Twenty deaths are associated with outbreaks. The number of resolved cases in the region has increased to 1,918, with 249 active cases. In the state, the number of new COVID-19 cases was less than 2,000. On Monday, 1,958 infections were recorded state-wide, from 2,417 on the previous day. Toronto had the highest number of new infections than any other city in the state, at 727. Peel recorded 365 and the York region recorded 157. The total number of cases in Ontario is currently 256,960. Forty-three deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 27 of whom were in long-term care facilities. The state’s death toll is currently 5,846. There are 1,398 patients with COVID-19 in a hospital in Ontario. Of these, 397 are in the intensive care unit and 283 are on ventilator. The number of resolved cases has increased to 227,494. Currently, there are 23,620 virus activity cases in Ontario. In the last 24 hours, only 35,968 COVID-19 tests have been processed. The positive rate in Ontario is about 5.5 percent. The state received 286,110 COVID-19 vaccines as of 8 pm on Sunday. On Monday a year ago, Ontario confirmed the first case, then known only as a new coronavirus. A 56-year-old man who traveled to China was admitted to a hospital in Toronto with mild pneumonia, which was later identified as COVID-19.

