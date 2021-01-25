If you have COVID-19, here are some things to do next:

Without a pulse oximeter, you can look for changes in skin color that indicate hypoxia. People with lighter skin may have bluish lips, and those with darker skin may notice that their gums, lips, or skin turn white or gray. If this happens, “you will want to get in touch with your healthcare provider right away,” says Dr. Brewer. It may be your GP or your local hospital.

If you have Persistent fever According to Dr. Yang, it is worth contacting your doctor if over-the-counter medications do not work above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

6. Get ready to stay home for the right amount of time.

Body temperature is one of the indicators that doctors use to understand how long you should spend. Isolate, Dr. Brewer says.by CDCIn some cases of coronavirus symptomatology but not severe, quarantine can be stopped 10 days after the first onset of symptoms, as long as there is no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of antipyretics such as ibuprofen. I will. If the test is positive but asymptomatic, CDC We recommend quarantining for 10 days from the date of the positive test.

Beyond that, guidance for leaving quarantine may vary from individual to individual. This is another reason why Flynn recommends contacting a primary care provider. For example, a person with a severe case of COVID-19 may need to wait 20 days after the first onset of symptoms before leaving quarantine. CDC.. People with weakened immunity may need additional tests before they can safely interact with family members or go to the store. If you do not have a family doctor, you can use the CDC guidance to contact your local hospital or state health department.

7. Control mild to moderate symptoms with OTC medications.

Your treatment is ok Fever and cough due to OTC drugs As you normally do with other illnesses. Antipyretics such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and naproxen can feel more comfortable. Keep in mind that these only help alleviate your symptoms, says Dr. Brewer. “They don’t affect the virus itself,” he adds. This is another area where your doctor can advise you on the best medicines to take for your individual needs.

However, if you are at high risk of complications, you may have access to drugs specific to the coronavirus.Dr. Yang says some hospitals are accessible FDA approved monoclonal antibody Distributed by Eli Lilly and Company. Antibodies produced in these labs may help the immune system fight viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. Talk to your doctor or contact your local hospital to see if this treatment is available in your area.

take supplement, Vitamin C, Zinc, Echinacea, does not help prevent the onset of symptoms or recover faster. Mayo Clinic.. In fact, some supplements, like oleandrin, that people mistakenly believe can fight infections are toxic and can make you sick. Mount Sinai.. Unfortunately, false information is widespread and it is not easy to distinguish between reliable medical information and potentially harmful lies. For your safety, ask your healthcare provider about the supplement you want to take.

The best you can do to recover is to rehydrate, eat a nutritious diet, and survive the storm as much as possible, says Dr. Yang. However, you also need to know when to seek medical assistance for a case of coronavirus.

8. Know when to go to the hospital.

When and exactly you Seeking immediate care for COVID-19?? “Symptoms that you are fully concerned about seeking urgent medical attention are confusion, chest pain, and severe shortness of breath that rest does not relieve,” says Flynn. As mentioned earlier, blue or gray lips are another sign.The· CDC You will also be asked to call the hospital if you cannot or cannot wake up. As a best practice, you or your caregiver should warn anyone who calls you that you have COVID-19, whether it is a hospital emergency department or a 911 dispatcher. Remember to wear a mask to protect the healthcare professionals who are treating you.