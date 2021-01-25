A 105-year-old woman who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic was vaccinated with COVID-19





Therma Brewster was three years old when the deadly flu virus struck the country in 1918, but more than a century later she is in the midst of another pandemic. But this time the vaccine is available. Brewster, 105, received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at Glenmeadow, an independent supportive living community in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. According to Glenmeadow spokeswoman Linda Edwards, she is one of the 236 residents and staff who received the Pfizer vaccine and will receive her next injection on February 13. Brewster is the oldest of the 150 inhabitants of Glenmeadow. She was one of the five 100-year-olds who were vaccinated on Saturday. Brewster grew up in Medford and was three years old when the 1918 influenza pandemic broke out. By the end, the so-called “Spanish flu” had killed about 50 million people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to his nephew Doug Kayhill, Brewster was not infected with the deadly flu and no one in his family was infected. Life went on, and Brewster eventually got married and moved to New York City, where he worked for many years at Johnson Matthey, which has an office in the Diamond District of Manhattan, Cayhill said. After her husband’s death, Brewster returned to his home state of Massachusetts. She has been a resident of Glenmeadow since 2001. “She lives on an independent side — she has her own small apartment,” Cahill said in a telephone interview. “She is walking around with a walker.” Brewster said he had no problem getting the first dose of the vaccine. “She said her arm didn’t hurt. That was perfectly fine,” he said. Glenmeadow officials explain that Brewster is a “very active” member of the community, has worked as a volunteer for many years, read aloud to other residents, and helped them participate in various activities. She still enjoys getting her hair trimmed once a week. Brewster said his aunt, like everyone else, is looking forward to the end of the coronavirus pandemic. “She certainly can’t wait for it to happen. She’s missing a visit,” he said. “Everything in quarantine really affected her, it was difficult.” Emily Sweeney can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney..







