Health
40% of cocoons reported adverse effects on mental health
Cocoons had a negative physical and psychological impact on those who did it — but most older people still believe that restrictions were the right course of action as the pandemic spread.
According to a new study by researchers at Trinity College Dublin and St. James Infirmary, nearly 40% of participants reported that their mental health had deteriorated or deteriorated since the onset of the cocoon, with more than 57% of participants. Reported at least some loneliness. time. We found that 1 in 8 people were lonely “very often” and that people living alone were almost twice as likely to report loneliness.
Almost one-sixth of the participants said they didn’t seek treatment for the illness they would have had to do at the cocoon stage, and half of those who didn’t seek treatment were afraid to catch Covid. I said that. -19.
However, despite the challenges and the fact that more than 40% of the surveyed people did not even like the term “cocoon”, more than 60% of the participants agreed with the government’s advice on restricting movement. Said.
Dr. Laura Bailey, a geriatrics specialist registrar and lead author of the study at St. James Infirmary Hospital in Dublin“I’m particularly worried that one in six elderly people who are seriously ill didn’t see a doctor because they were often afraid of being infected with Covid-19.”
Her colleague Robert Briggs, Medical Gerontology, Trinity College, consultant gerontologist, St. James Infirmary Hospital in Dublin, and senior author of the study said: We need to prioritize clear policies and advice for older people on strategies for using vaccines, maintaining social involvement, managing loneliness and continuing physical activity. ”
Meanwhile, an interim report on “the impact of” cocoon “measures on the elderly, adopted in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” conducted by HSE and its partners, states: “One of the potentially most harmful aspects of language used in connection with the’cocoon’countermeasures was a story that emerged as a vulnerable group, reflecting’all’people over the age of 70. “
..
