Pandemic Blockade Spikes, Subsequent Decline on Mental Health: Research





Chicago, January 25 (Xinhua)-University of Illinois (UI) survey shows that the negative impact of the pandemic blockade on mental health is temporary and gradually diminishes as people adapt to a “new normal.” To do. Researchers measured mental health trends from January to the end of June 2020 by analyzing daily search data in the state via Google Trends. They first used a set of terms related to mitigation policies and then obtained data on mental health searches. The search dataset also included terms for domestic activities. Researchers have found that the negative effects of a stay-at-home order are not as dire as initially thought. Dolores Albarracin, a professor of psychology and business administration, said: “In the early days of the pandemic, social distance policies, in line with previous studies, surged in search for ways to deal with isolation and anxiety. Was correlated with. ” Management in UI. “Generally speaking, with a pandemic or financial shock, it will produce its own level of anxiety, depression, and negative emotions, and we both had COVID-19. . “ However, the impact of mitigation policies on quarantine and anxiety searches was temporary, peaked and then gradually diminished, the researchers said. Bita Fayaz Farkhad, a postdoctoral fellow in UI psychology, said: “The potential explanation for this finding is that even if social isolation increases mental health risk factors, stay-at-home orders also increase during home hours, promoting new routines within the family and greater social support. As an “exercise,” “Netflix” and “cooking” are actively associated with a stay-at-home order, suggesting that individuals enjoyed spending more time at home. doing. “ In addition, this policy correlates with a decrease in the number of searches for “antidepressants” and “suicide,” and therefore studies do not reveal evidence of an increase in severe symptoms. “People who were able to work from home may have liked to work from home, to be able to schedule their own schedules, and to be able to exercise more. These are all mental and physical health. It has the above benefits, “says Farkhad. “They may not be able to go to restaurants and bars, but they have a little more control over other aspects of their lives, which enhances happiness.” “It suggests that people have adapted to new situations and their negative effects on mental health have disappeared.” The study, posted on the UI website on Monday, was published in the journal Economics and Human Biology.

