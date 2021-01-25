It’s too early to know if Canada’s COVID-19 cases will continue to decline, says Tam.

Connect with us

Montreal — It’s too early to know if the recent decline in new COVID-19 cases will continue, Canada’s chief public health official said on Sunday that some states could upset vulnerable progression. He said he worked on the outbreak.

Dr. Teresatum said the number of COVID-19s improved in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, but elsewhere the disease is gaining momentum again.

“Regional-rooted measures may have begun to be implemented in some areas, but it is too early to confirm that current measures are strong and broad enough to maintain a steady downward trend across the country.” She said in a statement.

Some long-standing virus hotspots have made progress in reducing the number of new cases in recent weeks, but are still fighting outbreaks and relapses as they are competing to vaccinate vulnerable communities. I will.

The Federal Minister of Public Security announced on Sunday that the Canadian Armed Forces will support widespread vaccine efforts in northern Ontario.

Bill Blair said on Twitter that military personnel would support vaccine efforts in 32 communities in Nišnau Bear Skination, a collection of 49 indigenous peoples that span about two-thirds of the state.

The military was previously sought to support the deployment of vaccines in the indigenous communities of Newfoundland, Labrador and Manitoba.

Ontario health officials also said that long-term care homes will be the second in the state linked to the British variant of COVID-19 after being talked about when the first home in Barry, Ontario was infected. I was investigating whether it could be a more contagious strain.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is for individuals with British variants in the region who are also part of an outbreak in the Bradford Valley Care Community, a long-term care home in the south of Bradford West Gwillinbury, on Sunday. He said he was in close contact with. Barry.

The number of cases per day on Sunday in Ontario was 2,417, a slight increase from the numbers recorded the previous day, but was seen at the beginning of the month when the state consistently recorded more than 3,000 new diagnoses every 24 hours. It is significantly lower than the required level.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, hospitalizations have declined for the fifth straight day, as the Minister of Health has asked citizens to continue their protective measures. However, the state was still dealing with more than 1,350 active outbreaks, including more than 60 cases in prisons in northern Montreal.

Police in Regina further west said they were monitoring the weekend’s opposition to the blockade outside the home of a top doctor in Saskatchewan and were still deciding whether to take further action.

Prime Minister Scott Moet accused Dr. Sakib Shahab of protests in a statement late Saturday, and those who disagree with his government’s decision do not chase “dedicated civil servants and his family” Or he said the issue should be addressed to local legislators.

He said Shahab should not be harassed by “groups of idiots” and that the government is considering long-term security options to protect the Chief Health Officer and his relatives. ..

Regina police have announced that police have monitored the situation and investigated the protesters until they departed about an hour later.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan increased by 260 on Sunday as the state announced that it had run out of vaccine supplies.

Authorities explained the excess, stating that they provided 101% of the available inoculum and found a “efficiency” when withdrawing the dose from the vaccine vial.

Meanwhile, in Manitoba, 222 new COVID-19 outbreaks occurred on Sunday, killing three more.

Alberta also recorded a decrease in the number of cases with 463 new diagnoses. This is news that the state’s best public health authorities have characterized as reassuring.

“There are still promising signs with active cases and fewer hospitalizations,” Dr. Dina Hinsho said on Twitter. “Keep momentum and follow all public health guidance to reduce the COVID-19 epidemic.”

The news was less positive in the Nunavut Territory, with authorities recording a surge in new COVID-19 cases weeks after infection-free. The region is the center of the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nunavut Territory, reporting 13 new diagnoses in Arviat, a community of about 2,800 people with 222 cases at one time.

Relapses of new infections were reported in some states and territories, but there was news to report in others.

Newfoundland and Labrador did not record a new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, but Nova Scotia identified only one.

New Brunswick was unsuccessful as it reported 20 new cases just hours after the devastated Edmundston area entered the blockade.

In a statement, Tam said the vaccine outlook “wants to see the end of the pandemic” to Canadians.

But in the meantime, she emphasized that all Canadians need to continue their health measures, even after being vaccinated.

She said that following public health measures would also reduce the prevalence of new variants of COVID-19, including those identified in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2021.

Files from Victoria Ahearn in Toronto, Rob Drinkwater in Edmonton, Kevin Bisett in Fredericton

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

