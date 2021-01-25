Prince George’s has begun to crush the coronavirus surge.Case plunge





Prince George’s, Maryland County — Prince George’s County is beginning to recover from the post-holiday surge. The third wave has unprecedentedly increased case rates and overwhelmed hospitals with coronavirus patients. The county is currently under restoration, but it is not clear.

Almost all major indicators declined for the second straight week. Hospitalization has dropped to December 2020 levels, with the lowest positive rate since November 2020. Last week’s 2,607 cases were down 628 from the previous week. The virus killed 36 counties last week, according to the Maryland Department of Health. This is eight more than last week. Here’s a breakdown of the latest coronavirus trends in Prince George’s County:

Vaccine renewal Current: 1.98%

1.98% Trend: 0.66 percentage points increase The state counts the number of vaccinated Marylanders This website.. So far, 18,036 Prince George’s County residents have taken their first shot. This is an increase of 6,020 from last week, accounting for 1.98 percent of the population. Prince George’s County maintains the lowest vaccination coverage in the state. The second slowest jurisdiction adjacent to Charles County is moving almost twice as fast as Prince George. Talbot County is leading with 10.35 percent vaccination.

The second dose reached 2,547 Princes of Georgia. This was 1,381 over a week ago, 0.13 percent of the county’s total population. Vaccine deployment has five phases: 1A, 1B, 1C, 2, and 3. The next resident was part of Stage 1A. Maryland is already open to more locals, but these people can still be vaccinated:

Hospital and frontline healthcare professionals

Residents / staff of nursing care facilities / elderly homes

Frontline First Responders and Important Public Security Workers

All licensed, registered and certified healthcare providers

Correctional Bureau staff The state entered Phase 1B of vaccination on January 18. This allowed these Marylanders to be vaccinated.

People over 75 years old

Residents of collective living facilities

School staff

What is necessary for the continuity of government

Nursery school

High-risk prisoners Maryland started Stage 1C on Monday. Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 are currently qualified, as are essential workers in lab services, agriculture, manufacturing and postal services. Governor Larry Hogan reminded Marylanders that it is not necessary to vaccinate everyone at each stage before the state can move on to the next stage.

Click for more information on Prince George’s plans here..To find out when you are eligible for vaccination, please read below Patch explainer..Check us out How-to guide Learn how to sign up for a shot. Coronavirus case rate Current: 40.96

40.96 Trend: 14.61 down Health officials are focusing on several indicators to assess the coronavirus pandemic. The most commonly used are case rates, hospitalizations, and positive rates.

Case rate is a per capita index that makes it easy to compare different populations. Jurisdiction case rates are the average number of new coronavirus infections per day registered per 100,000 people per week. As a barometer, Maryland health officials said it was probably safe to return to a full face-to-face class if the local case rate fell below five.Prince George’s County Case rate It is still above this mark, but has dropped to 40.96. It is down 14.61 from this time last week. The case rate on Saturday was even lower. The metric was set at 33.83, the lowest since November 18, 2020. The case rate has plummeted on January 14th since Prince George’s hit a record high of 58.83. The county case rate reached a previous peak of 38.85 on May 7, 2020. It reached a record low of 7.57 on July 2, 2020. Hospitalization Current: 210

210 Trend: 1 down Coronavirus-related hospitalization It has decreased for the third straight week, but it is still rising. The illness hospitalized 210 residents of Prince George’s County on Sunday. This is one down from the previous week, the lowest since the week of December 20, 2020. Prince George’s has eased from its December 27 peak of 217 hospitalizations, the second highest ever. The record high of 244 occurred in the week of May 3, 2020. Hospitalizations reached a low of 44 overall in the week of September 20, 2020. ICU hospitalization Current: 62

62 Trend: Go up one Covid ActNowIt is estimated that the intensive care unit in Prince George’s County, the website for coronavirus statistics, has 122 beds. Hospitals need to save some of these beds in case of an emergency unrelated to the coronavirus. Last week, Prince George’s had 62 virus patients in the ICU. This is an increase of one from the previous week, indicating a two-week decrease in ICU in the county. ICU hospitalization hit a record 75 record in the week of December 27, after bottoming out at 11 in the week of August 2. Positive rate Current: 8.81

8.81 Trend: 1.66 percentage points down The county’s positive rate dropped slightly for the third straight week. This is the percentage of coronavirus tests that returned positive in the 7 days of travel. Statistics also measure whether the area has sufficient tests to identify most of the infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a positive rate of less than 5% indicates that the area is well tested to control its outbreak. The positive rate in Prince George’s County dropped to 8.81 percent on Sunday, down 1.66 percentage points from this time last week. The positive rate has not been so low since November 27, 2020. The rate has been steadily declining since January 3. At that time, the positive rate peaked at 11.92 percent, the highest since June 5, 2020. The positive rate has fallen from the May 2, 2020 high of 41.95 percent, but is still up from the September 24, 2020 low of 3.46 percent. Total number of cases and deaths 65,865 coronavirus infections in Prince George’s County are the most common in the state. The virus has accused the death of 1,179 counties. Relation: Do you have a story idea?Please contact me at [email protected] If you have any pitches, tips or questions. Follow us on Twitter @JacobBaumgart And on Facebook @JacobBaumgartJournalist To keep up to date with the latest news from Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County.







