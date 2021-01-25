“Very depressing opportunity” when Henderson County kills 100 COVIDs

hundred.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, this is the number of people who died at COVID-19 in Henderson County.

“It is a very depressing opportunity for COVID-19 to reach 100 deaths in our community. This reflects the national casualties and human suffering experienced in the past year and is currently 40. More than 10,000 people have died, “said Steve Smith, director of health at Henderson County, Monday.

“Everyone has a different view of the pandemic and its implications in Henderson County. The families and loved ones of the lost people will not discuss with you. They will do it in a direct and personal way. I experienced a loss … friends, family, neighbors, “he continued.

“As a caring community, I ask each of you to take some time to remember what was lost … moments of silence, candlelight, mentions in prayer. These memories Hopes to provide a measure of future strength, courage, and even inspiration.

“We need to continue working together to overcome this pandemic, which wasn’t as important as it is now. We win.”

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the county has recently exceeded 7,000, reaching 7,324 on Monday.

In Transylvania County, a total of 1,497 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, killing 14 people. Pork County reports a total of 1,122 cases and 16 deaths.

Also, as of Monday, 12,737 cases were confirmed in Buncombe County, killing 247 people in the county.

There are currently 842 cases per 100,000 residents in Henderson County over the last 14 days. There are 690 people in Buncombe County. 904 in Transylvania County; 815 in Pork County.

Throughout the state, 4,633 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 723,445. Over 8.5 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began. The daily positive rate on Monday was 10.2%.

As of Monday, 8,720 North Carolinas have died of COVID-19 and 3,287 are reportedly currently hospitalized.

As of Monday morning, Pardee UNC Health Care had 20 patients admitted with COVID-19, three of whom were on mechanical ventilation. Eighteen patients are hospitalized in Advent Health Hendersonville.

Henderson, Transylvania and Pork are all considered “critical”

The COVID-19 County Alert System shows 86 red “important” counties in North Carolina. This is the highest distinction among the three categories of systems. The Henderson, Transylvania, and Pork counties were all red at the time of the previous report.

Buncombe County is one of the 13 Orange County in the state. Red is categorized as an important community spread and orange is categorized as a substantial community spread.

Green County is currently the only state labeled Yellow due to its large community and is the lowest of the three.

The alert system uses a combination of three indicators: case rate, percentage of positive tests, and impact on hospitals in the county.

vaccination

Henderson County Public Health Service, Pardee UNC Health Care, AdventHealth Hendersonville, and Blue Ridge Health are the only providers of mass vaccination clinics for the general public in Henderson County.

The appointment will be booked shortly after it is announced. Distributors in Henderson County must rely on the state for all allocations and will be given a short notice of updated supplies.

Individuals must be included in groups 1 and 2 to make a reservation. This includes healthcare professionals, long-term care staff, residents (Group 1), and seniors aged 65 and over (Group 2).

It is estimated that there are more than 30,000 residents in Henderson County over the age of 65. The county also has a large number of health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot Clinic location.