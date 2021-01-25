The NJ states that the COVID vaccine site needs to schedule a second dose. I didn’t do some.





Monroe Township, NJ — The State Department of Health has received complaints about two New Jersey vaccine sites failing to follow state guidelines regarding booking a second shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

These sites are megasites operated by the Monroe Senior Center in Middlesex County and Gloucester County in Rowan College, both of which must comply with state guidelines on Monday afternoon, said Judy Persici Chilean Health Commissioner. It was. “We advised every point of dispensing to make a second promise before the person leaves the first promise,” Persichilli said Monday. “That’s a best practice. Make a second reservation before you leave.”

She said the state contacted Rowan and Monroe’s sites on Monday and said they needed to follow the state’s Ministry of Health. guidance The second vaccination should be given at the vaccination site where the first vaccination was received. DOH recommends returning to the same place where you first received your vaccination to ensure that you are vaccinated with the same type of vaccine (either Moderna or Pfizer).

Persichilli said everyone who took the first shot but didn’t schedule the next would be contacted by the state’s DOH to get a second injection. “The second dose is set aside. Everyone gets the second dose,” she said. “So you have to make sure they get their promise to take your second dose. Make your promise to take your second dose before you leave.”

Persichilli said he received about 30 email complaints about these sites. “We are following up on Gloucester, Rowan, Monroe, and all of them in relation to some other sites that did not make a reservation.

“They received an email today outlining those steps. once again.. “

According to state officials, these sites are instructing people to book their second shots online. Rowan’s site has run out of vaccine dose on Monday and is waiting for a new shipment.Gloucester County Officials Told the patch The reason they couldn’t schedule a second dose onsite was because the state portal didn’t have that feature.

Persichilli confirmed on Monday that the state portal that schedules the second dose is not yet up and will be up and running by this Friday. “I have a lot of questions about my second appointment,” she said. Gloucester officials said they hope the state will update its function and schedule a second appointment in the field in the near future. Joecot, who lives in New Jersey, is one of those who couldn’t make a second reservation. Kot, 65 and over, took his first shot at the Monroe Senior Center on Friday. After receiving an injection in the patch, Cot was stunned when a healthcare professional instructed him to leave and told him to book a second appointment online. He searched the entire state throughout the weekend, but found that no reservations were open and couldn’t even see if he would get the vaccine from the same manufacturer. He said his brother-in-law experienced the same thing at Rowan. “So I have no plans for a second shot and I don’t even know when or even if I can get it,” he said. Know first what’s happening in your town or area. Sign up to receive patch emails and don’t miss local and state news: https://patch.com/subscribe Report by Anthony Verano

