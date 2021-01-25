Oregon has reported two more COVID-19 deaths, 435 cases. The minimum number of cases in 3 months.





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have increased state deaths to 1,882, resulting in 435 cases. OHA reported 435 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Monday, bringing the total to 138,587 cases across the state. This is the lowest number of cases reported per day since 424 cases were reported on October 28. Vaccination in Oregon On Monday, OHA reported that a new dose of 7,390 COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 6,182 doses were given on Sunday and 1,208 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Sunday. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 308,051 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. All vaccinations were carried out by Oregon hospitals, care facilities, emergency medical services (EMS) agencies, emergency medical facilities, and local public health authorities (LPHA). To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been administered throughout Oregon. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Monday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis. The St. Charles Health System reported that 12,502 COVID-19 vaccinations were given as of early Monday, following a weekend mass vaccination clinic for educators and school staff at the Redmond trade fair. COVID-19 hospitalization There are 320 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, 10 more than Sunday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, five fewer than on Sunday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. More information on the capacity of the hospital is available:uhere. St. Charles Bend reported 24 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Monday, one of whom was on the ICU and ventilator. Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday were Baker (1), Benton (4), Krakamas (46), Colombia (1), Couse (11), Crook (1), Deshuts (21). ) Is in the county. ), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (25), Josephine (10), Lake (4), Lane (36), Lincoln (5), Lynn (7), Marion ( 48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (105), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (50), Yamhill (9). Details about the deaths reported on Monday are as follows: The 1,881th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a positive for an 81-year-old man in Linn County on 20 December and died on 23 January at the Good Sumaritan Community Health Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. The 1,882 COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on 14 January and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on 23 January. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. Details of COVID-19, vaccination For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown. See OHA’s COVID-19 dashboard for more information. https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/#!%2F

