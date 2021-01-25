Portugal is increasing vaccinations as medical staff feel “want to cry” in an uncontrolled pandemic.





Lisbon (Reuters)-Portuguese firefighters, police, and people over the age of 50 in existing conditions will begin vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, and the government will be overwhelmingly hospitalized on Monday. He said he was scrambling to reduce the rate. File photo: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, on January 22, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, next to an ambulance carrying a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside Santa Maria Hospital. The healthcare professional makes a gesture at. Reuters / Pedro Nunes / File Photo Parliamentarians and government ministers will also be vaccinated next week, said Health Minister Marta Temid. Medical staff talked about despair over the surge in cases in 10 million countries. According to data tracker ourworldindata.org, Portugal outperformed other countries in the first wave of the pandemic, but now has the world’s highest 7-day moving average of new daily cases and deaths per million people. It is high. “My colleagues are exhausted. They are completely exhausted and one day they just feel like crying,” an ambulance worker told Reuters. She spoke anonymously because her employer did not allow staff to speak to the media without permission. “People have already died in ambulances and continue to die because of their inability to respond,” she added. “I recently took the patient to the hospital and had to wait two hours in the ambulance … but I was a colleague who waited nearly five, six or seven hours.” An old man died in an ambulance last week after waiting three hours outside a hospital in the town of Portalegre. A week earlier, an 80-year-old man died after waiting hours outside Torres Vedras Hospital. A Portuguese hospital says there is a shortage of beds. Asked about the dead, the Ministry of Health said the demand for emergency services has skyrocketed and “is putting a lot of pressure on response capabilities.” “The overpressure in the hospital is true,” Temido said at a press conference. “In many cases, hospitals have maximally escalated and exceeded emergency response plans,” she said, and authorities are trying to install more beds and free up space when possible. He added that he may move inpatients home because of this. According to the Ministry of Health, the United Kingdom National Health Service (SNS) has 830 out of a total of 1,200 intensive care units assigned to COVID-19 patients. Data on Monday showed that there were 767 people infected with the virus in the ICU. Portugal has more than doubled the total number of ICU beds since the pandemic began. The public ward has 18,500 intermediate care beds, with 5,900 assigned to COVID-19. Currently, a total of 6,420 coronavirus patients are in the ward, which exceeds the capacity of SNS. Some are in the private sector. According to Temid, Portugal has been vaccinated about 411,600 doses so far, but so far only 255,700 doses have been given to front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Reported by Catarina Demony, Victoria Waldersee and Sergio Goncalves. Edited by Ingrid Melander, Philippa Fletcher and David Gregorio

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos