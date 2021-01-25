Health
FCI Fort Dix New Jersey sees death of first prisoner due to COVID
Joint-based McGuire-DIX-Lakehurst — federal officials kill prisoners for the first time FCI Fort Dix by COVID-19.
The US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has announced that 58-year-old Myron Crosby died Friday due to viral complications.
According to the BOP, Crosby suffered from an existing condition that made him more vulnerable to the virus and was quarantined on December 28, when he tested positive for COVID-19.
After experiencing dyspnea, Crosby was taken to a local hospital for treatment on January 7, BOP said. He remained in the hospital until his death.
As of Monday, there were 40 active COVID cases among prison inmates and 32 active cases among staff.
A total of 1,409 prisoners and 45 staff have recovered from the virus, according to BOP data. The federal prison currently holds 2,729 prisoners.
Crosby, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to Maine in 2019. He was sentenced to FCI Fort Dix.
In April, Crosby filed a petition for a compassionate release from prison because of COVID-19 pandemics and severe obesity, stage 4 kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and heart problems. Vulnerable to COVID-19.
“The bottom line is that Crosby’s health problems increase his risk of dying if he gets infected with the virus, and his continued imprisonment at FCI Fort Dix makes him much more likely to get infected. “It will be,” wrote Crosby’s lawyer, Geoffrey Silverstein. In an urgent motion of his client submitted on April 21st.
His petition was dismissed by the US District Court in Maine on October 27, and at about the same time, the first outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in the unsafe federal prison of Joint-based McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
Fort Dix:“Clear and Present Danger”: US Congressman Kim demands blockade of FCI Fort Dix as a case top 800
Fort Dix:FCI Fort Dix considers a second COVID outbreak to be the Active Case Top 450
In late October and November, and at the end of December, when there were more than 800 active prison cases earlier this month, the spread of the virus in prisons received great criticism from legislators, activists, and families of prisoners. I am.
rear Repeated letter to BOP and FCI Fort Dix Warden David Ortiz On January 15, members of the New Jersey Legislature delegation, led by US Senator Bob Menendez and Cory Booker and Congressman Andy Kim, called on the Inspector General of the Department of Justice: Extending his ongoing investigation into BOP’s COVID-19 response to include handling outbreaks at FCI Fort Dix.
Earlier this month, Menendez and Booker urged Warden Ortiz to allow as many qualified prisoners as possible to house arrest, and Kim urged the prison to be closed. We call the outbreak a “clear and present danger.”
BOP officials claim to follow the CDC protocol in prisons, and the surge in active COVID cases among prisoners is partly due to increased testing.
A BOP spokesman earlier this month said most prisoners tested positive by the FCI Fort Dix were asymptomatic.
“BOP is fortunate to have the necessary testing resources to engage in high-volume testing, and of course, the number of positive cases will increase,” said BOP spokesman Justin Long on January 12. Said in the day email. Watch a significant increase in positives as they begin to engage in mass testing. The number of positive cases reported in prisons increases with increasing testing. “
Crosby is the second federal prisoner to die of COVID-19 in New Jersey.
Fred Keys, 57, a prisoner at FCI Fairton in Cumberland County, died earlier this month from complications from COVID-19, according to the BOP.
Key, who also suffered from an existing condition and was treated for congestive heart failure a month ago, died on January 9, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 15.
He has been with the FCI Fairton since 2017, serving 360 months in prison for extortion and conspiracy to own with the intention of distributing.
FCI Fairton is a medium-sized security facility that currently houses 889 male criminals.
Since March, a total of 1,827 COVID-19 cases have occurred within FCI Fort Dix and FCI Fairton.
As of Monday, there are 14 active cases among FCI Fairton prisoners and 27 active cases among staff.
A total of 271 prisoners and 17 staff at FCI Fairton have recovered from the virus, according to BOP data.
George Uhleston is from South Jersey, covering several topics in Rowan College at Burlington. He joined the staff in 2019. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter. @gcwoolston.. A subscription to Burlington County Times will help support local journalism.
