A new strain of coronavirus found in Los Angeles may be behind the surge in cases in Los Angeles

Newly mutated strains of new coronaviruses found around the world — England And South Africa — Adding to the fear that they will dominate here in the United States as well. Americans now have new and worrisome tensions in their country — and public health experts suspect that it may have been the cause of the recent surge in Southern California.

Recently, US scientists were looking for signs of a British coronavirus variant known as B 1.1.7 in California, but came across something else. Coronavirus B strain 1.1.7 infection rate is 50-70% higher, May be more deadly, Encourages research to find out how much it has infected the US population. However, while looking for B 1.1.7, scientists came across a new strain with a unique mutation, now called CAL.20C.according to paper Published by Cedars-Sinai researchers who have not yet been peer-reviewed, the new SARS-CoV-2 strain appeared to account for at least 36% of COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles region and 24% in Southern California. December 2020.It correlates with the huge surge Coronavirus infection in Southern California at the time.

“As a result of analyzing all published data and comparing it with recent sequences, the relative proportion of CAL.20C strains has increased dramatically since November 2020,” the researchers said. .. I have written on paper. “The predominance of this strain is consistent with the increase in positive rates seen in the region.”

Mid January, Scientific modeling It is estimated that one in three residents of LA County was infected with the coronavirus.Southern California’s surge seems to be waning, but scientists say further The mutation in the CAL.20C strain, called L452R, has structural changes similar to those found in South Africa.

As a salon Previously reported, Variant 20C / 501Y.V2, also known as B.1.351 strain — Appeared in Durban, South Africa — Mutations are alarming because they occur in the so-called outer “spikes” of the virus, or proteins in the outer layer of the virus that resemble spikes like sea urchins. Mutations to spikes can hide the appearance of the virus in the immune system of people who already have coronavirus antibodies, making it easier to circumvent immune protection. L452R may be similar to South African strains in that respect.

“The S protein L452R mutation is in a known receptor-binding domain that has been shown to be significantly resistant to certain monoclonal antibodies to peplomer,” the Cedars-Sinai researcher wrote in the treatise. They state that mutations to peplomers may be “resistant” to antibodies from previous coronavirus infections by other strains.

But scientists say it’s not time to panic, as it’s uncertain whether this variant of the new strain is resistant to vaccination. Identifying the mutant is much to understand if this mutant is more contagious and, worse, can change how the immune system responds to the vaccine. This is the first step of.

Dean Brunberg, head of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California, Davis and associate professor of pediatrics, told Salon that he would characterize the treatise as a “preliminary report.” He said the coronavirus mutates spontaneously every two weeks or so.

“So you’re always going to get different strains with different mutations,” Blumberg said. “Some of these strains make minor mutations and make little difference in how they are transmitted to people in terms of infection rate and severity of infection, but other strains are more important.”

Blumberg has expressed concern about some of the mutations in the CAL.20C strain that occur primarily in the Spike protein.

“This could make cell binding, transmission, and infection more efficient,” Bloomberg said. “But it’s not clear to me from reading this treatise whether mutations make this a more appropriate virus, so I’m not yet convinced of its importance.”

Blumberg added that it was “good news” to find these variants. Previously, the United States was lagging behind in sequencing coronavirus. Therefore, the discovery of Variant B 1.1.7 in the United Kingdom preceded the discovery in the United States. Moreover, it is unclear if this new variant is behind the surge in Southern California.

“I don’t know if it’s a coincidence that this is the current variant being sent, or if it’s possible that this variant is being sent more efficiently. So the number of cases surged. I’m doing it, “Bloomberg said. “We need to investigate it.”

Other scientists agree.

“It may have contributed to this surge, or it may just have been in a vehicle.” Dr. Charles Chiu, University of California, San Francisco, Clinical Laboratory Medicine Specialist I told the Los Angeles Times.

Regarding variant prioritization and the ones of greatest concern, Blumberg said “there are a lot of concerns”, but like the variants found in the UK and South Africa, we are checking the details at this time. .. .. Bloomberg said more information is needed for California variants to reach the same level of concern.

“This variant, it hasn’t risen to that level of concern because they don’t know much yet,” he said. “Just because I don’t have that information”