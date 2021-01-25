Within hours, the Vermont vaccine launch has won about 20,000 test takers.

The state’s online registration system for Covid vaccine reservations is currently open. VTDigger photo illustration

Mary Burton believes she was one of the first to register for a Covid-19 vaccine reservation in Vermont.

Burton spent Monday morning updating the Health Department’s website. When the sign-up link finally appeared, she clicked and booked a slot for her 80-year-old mother on Wednesday — the first day clinic opens.

“I was very happy. I was crying,” Burton said.

Her mother lives alone in Burlington. For the past year, she hasn’t been in close contact with Mary and her 13 other children.

According to Burton, the appointment of the mother on Wednesday will not change immediately, but she will need a second vaccination and will still take precautions. It will bring some relief to the whole family.

“We are not afraid to make her sick,” Burton said.

All Vermonters over 75 years old Register for a vaccine appointment Online and by phone.

The Ministry of Health launched an online registration system around 9 am and the call center opened about two hours later.

By 4 pm, more than 19,000 people had registered, said Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Doran. This is about 50% of what will be available.

VTDigger is undertaken by:

“It’s a great day for public health,” Doran said on Monday afternoon. “The best day in the last 12 months.”

Approximately 80% of the division’s slots were scheduled online, Dolan said, showing that Vermonters had listened to the state’s call to help non-tech-savvy relatives on its website. I am. The rest was scheduled by phone — the department’s call center, which has about 350 staff, was full all day.

Some users run into technical problems. Several people have told VTDigger that they have never received the email needed to verify their account on the website. You cannot make a reservation without an account.

According to Dolan, users need to double-check their email address typos when opening an account. By 11:00 am, the department had recorded over 500 fraudulent email addresses. If the registrant does not receive the account confirmation email after retrying, she said she should schedule by phone instead.

Users should also check their spam or junk mail folders in case a confirmation message is submitted incorrectly.

Others have reported frustration trying to schedule multiple friends and relatives with one account. One email address can only be linked to one account, which is problematic for people who don’t have an email address or who share email.

The Ministry of Health offers a workaround to “create a single account and add others as” dependents “” at the system prompt. Updated FAQ.. There should be no limit to the number of dependents, Doran said, but the ministry is asking users to limit the use of this feature and work closely with them.

Some people have registered using a completely different website.Kinney Drugs, a regional pharmacy chain Vaccine booking schedule 20 of 21 locations in Vermont (excluding Burton only). Approximately a quarter of vaccine reservations scheduled by Monday afternoon were made through pharmacies.

The state has a contract with Kinney to provide vaccination, Doran said, and the pharmacy will report the number to the state. For tracking.. “The state oversees it all, and we count it all,” Doran said.

However, the two registration systems are completely separate. According to Dolan, registrants have to choose between them. Do not book an appointment with Kinney if you are also registered on the Health Department’s site. The reverse is also true.

Another problem is reaching the returning Vermonter. The state plans to work with home health care institutions and emergency medical services to reach out to people who can’t go to the clinic, but registration details are likely to be weeks away, Doran said. I am.

If you’re not sure if anyone is in this group, you’ll need to contact your local health care provider or locals, Doran said. Regional agencies on aging..