After a variant of COVID-19 has been identified in North Carolina, doctors emphasize continued vigilance with three Ws

Over the weekend, NCDHHS acknowledged that the first identified B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the United Kingdom was found in North Carolina.

This case was found in Mecklenburg County from a sample of Mako Laboratories testing a COVID-19 sample at the Henderson facility.

“I think it’s important in front of the contact tracing element. I want to get that data to the State Department of Health as soon as possible. It’s widespread in the UK, but there’s more we can do to limit its spread. Yes, it’s huge from that point of view. ” Steve Hoover, vice president of the Mako Institute, said.

Preliminary data New variant The UK government’s chief scientific adviser emphasized that “the evidence is not yet strong,” and further research is needed, but it may be a bit dangerous for people in their 60s. However, health experts believe that this variant is more contagious.

According to Hoover, laboratories testing samples across the country have found 25 instances of the B.1.1.7 variant. As of Friday, NCDHHS noted that 195 B.1.1.7 variants were found nationwide in 21 states.

“If these vaccine companies or CDCs need to study whether vaccines are effective, and if they need samples to help develop future vaccines, we would like to have backside data and samples available.” Hoover said.

Despite concerns due to the new variant, UNC infectious disease expert Dr. David Wohl said there was no evidence that it penetrated the mask more than previous strains.

“If we can reduce the transmission of the virus to others, we can reduce the effects of all variants. The variants only matter when they spread, and we know how to stop them. All measures work as before strains or variants. ” “It’s important to follow the three Ws of wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet away, and washing your hands frequently, Dr. Wohl said.

Approximately seven weeks after vacation trips and gatherings, new cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline in North Carolina, a positive sign, especially in combination with increased vaccinations. Still, Wohl warns that people will be too comfortable.

“We’re not out of the woods. I think every trip to the store needs to be a calculated decision,” Wohl said.

The presence of the B.1.1.7 variant identified in North Carolina underscores the continued importance of restricting interaction with people outside the home.

“We really need to be careful not to spread this variant among ourselves, or other variants that may be more of a concern,” Wohl said.

Monday, modern Although they shared that their vaccine was effective against the first identified variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa,Sufficient attention“The company is working on a booster shot of the latter stock.

“For now, it seems that vaccines should protect us (against other variants), especially against UK Ltd. Now, vaccination is more than ever. I think it’s important. I’ll give you a vaccine and these variants will appear, because there may be variants that are less effective with the vaccine. That’s not happening so far. COVID-19, a monoclonal antibody, there is evidence that a monoclonal antibody does not appear to be very effective for at least one of these variants, as President Trump got when he was ill. Some may be neutralized. Some of the few treatments for people in the hospital. Again, it’s time for vaccination. Now it’s time to get vaccinated. It’s very difficult, but if the supply comes and you have a chance, give it a try .. because it’s really important. It helps stop the spread of variants and the viruses that are currently spreading. ” Told.