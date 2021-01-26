Common Causes of Visual Loss Related to Air Pollution: What You Need to Know

Share on Pinterest Macular degeneration is one of the most common causes of blindness in Sergio Marcos / Stocksea United in the United States. According to the World Health Organization, air pollution is almost 4.2 million people died Every year, it is mainly caused by stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and chronic respiratory illness.

Researchers in the United Kingdom have discovered that air pollution may be significantly associated with the development of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This can lead to loss of vision.

Age is the greatest risk factor for developing AMD. Despite major advances in the fight against air pollution in recent years World Health Organization (WHO) It is estimated that approximately 91% of the world’s population lives in areas where air quality levels exceed WHO limits. According to the WHO, air pollution kills about 4.2 million people annually, primarily due to stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and chronic respiratory illness. Ann Observational study Air pollution can also affect vision, as announced in the British Journal of Ophthalmology on Monday. The findings suggest that poor air quality can significantly increase the likelihood of developing a condition called age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

“Age-related macular degeneration is age-related macular degeneration that preferentially affects the macula, which is the center of vision.” Dr. Weidehi S. Dedania, A retinal surgeon at New York University’s Langone Eye Center and an assistant professor of ophthalmology at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, told Healthline. According to Dedania, AMD is the third most common cause of vision loss in people over the age of 50 worldwide. “In the advanced stages of the disease, individuals can experience loss of central vision, resulting in severe and permanent visual impairment,” she said. “AMD can be categorized as” dry, “also known as non-exudative, or” wet, “also known as exudative. “ According to Dedania, dry AMD is more common than wet AMD, and both forms can lead to severe vision loss, but the most severe AMD-related loss of vision is in people with wet-type illnesses. Occurs in.

Researchers saw data from 115,954 UK Biobank Research participants aged 40-69 years who had no eye problems when the study began in 2006. Participants were asked to report whether they had a formal diagnosis of AMD by their doctor. Next, researchers looked at measurements of air pollution, including particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and nitrogen oxides (NOx).Vehicle releases NO2 and NOx gas. Structural changes in the thickness or number of photoreceptors in the retina, Code Using AMD’s type of retinal image called non-invasive, researchers were evaluated in 52,602 people who had complete data in 2009 and 2012. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT).. At the end of the study, 1,286 participants were diagnosed with AMD, and 12% of those who were not diagnosed with this condition had signs of AMD detected by retinal images. Data analysis showed higher levels of exposure to particulate matter after researchers explained potentially influential factors such as underlying health and lifestyle (“PM2.5) It was associated with an 8% increase in AMD risk. Exposure to all other contaminants except coarse particulate matter was associated with deleterious changes in the retina of the eye.

“The results of this study are fascinating because they explain another possible risk factor for macular degeneration that can be modified to reduce the chance of developing macular degeneration,” he said. Dr. Matthew Gorsky, An ophthalmologist at Northwell Health in New York. However, Gorski pointed out that the study was observational and could only show that AMD was associated with air pollution. “We need to be careful in interpreting the results of this observational study, and we understand that we cannot conclude that contamination caused macular degeneration,” he said. Gorski added that quitting smoking, maintaining healthy blood pressure, and eating a balanced diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol is the best way to reduce your chances of developing AMD. It was.

Dr. Karen Saland, Texas Health Press Vitalian Hospital Dallas Ophthalmologist, Drusen AMD-related fat deposits that accumulate under the retina can delay the disease. "It is essential to start taking certain vitamins. It is shown To slow down the rate of degeneration," Saland said. She said these were included: 500 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C, 400 IU vitamin E, Zinc 80mg, Lutein 10mg, 2mg zeaxanthin, 2 mg copper

400 IU vitamin E

Zinc 80mg

Lutein 10mg

2mg zeaxanthin

2 mg copper Saland added that people with wet AMD can get injections. Anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor). “Currently, injections are the main treatment for wet AMD,” she said.

Dr. Mark FrommerThe directors of NYPD Honorary Police Surgeons and Ophthalmologists at both the New York Rangers and the World Oyama Karate Organization said the results of this study should be taken “with a grain of salt.” “I don’t know what this information can do,” says Fromer. “After reading the article, if there are already a lot of laws to reduce air pollution, how do you change the amount of air pollution in a particular society depending on the situation?” He said age is AMD’s greatest risk factor, and long life expectancy is also a factor. “People living in developing countries generally don’t live that long,” Frommer said. “So developed countries may have more pollution, but I still don’t think it’s entirely true, because the law doesn’t control pollution so much that development is delayed. Because you can have a country that has pollution. “ Frommer said there are things people can do to keep their eyes healthy. They include smoking cessation, eating a balanced diet, maintaining a moderate weight, and managing risk factors for high blood pressure and heart disease. “I have people [should] We actually pay attention to these things it can Change without waiting for society to change them for us. That way, they will be most fortunate in maintaining their vision, “Frommer said. Fromer pointed out that there is a large disparity in the proportion of AMD between the wealthy and low-income areas where he works. “I’m willing to bet,” as those areas are only 10 miles apart. [those neighborhoods] There is the same level of pollution, “he said. One of the reasons for these disparities may be medical inequality between low-income areas, including lack of access to preventive care.