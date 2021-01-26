Innova Cancels All First-Time COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation | Heading





Inova Health will cancel all initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that will take effect on Tuesday. The hospital system states that vaccine supply has “significantly declined” after switching state distribution methods. “Immaging everyone in the northern Virginia community as soon as possible is currently Innova’s top priority,” the hospital said in a statement. “Last week, in response to the national shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health announced that it has changed the way vaccines are distributed and will now be sent directly to health districts for proper allocation. .. “As a result, Innova’s vaccine allocation has been significantly reduced, causing the difficult decision to prioritize available doses.” Those who have received the first dose from Innova and are scheduled for a second appointment will be prioritized at this point and the appointment will be respected. “We understand and share the frustration that this news brings to patients,” the statement said. “When we receive more stock, we will prioritize patients who are scheduled to book first, and then focus on opening more bookings to eligible groups. For patients whose bookings have been cancelled, Rest assured that we are working hard to identify new supplies and will contact you to reschedule your appointment as soon as we are confident that we have the vaccine for you. “ Last month, Innova quickly established its business and administered more than 70,000 vaccines.

