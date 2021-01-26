Some COVID-19 survivors develop stuttering and strange neurological effects

COVID-19 left scores for survivors with bizarre neurological effects ranging from mani to neurological episodes, a new report reveals.

The 40-year-old teacher, who spent his life communicating with his students’ classrooms, noticed stuttering for the first time in his life.

“You’ve noticed that some words don’t feel right in your mouth,” said Patrick Thornton, a math teacher in Houston. Texas..

During illness Coronavirus In August, he showed fairly typical moderate symptoms. I lost my voice due to headache, malaise, chest pain, shortness of breath, and sore throat.

But even if he was on his way to recovery, something went wrong.

“I regained my voice, but it broke my mouth,” Thornton said. Scientific American.

“That was horrifying.”

As President Joe Biden has said many times, stress can cause stuttering in people who have stuttering, but the root cause of speech disorders is a more complex set of neurological problems. is.

It is undeniable that for months, the coronavirus attacks the brain, making infected people more susceptible to stroke and developing encephalitis.

And there are case reports of mental illness, or a survey of “long-term” patients as given to 153 British patients-one-third of them have cerebral edema, “dementia-like” memory loss. , Reported neurological symptoms such as “mental changes”. ‘

The writing is on the wall, but it’s unclear exactly what’s happening-and years of research may be needed to figure out why the virus continues to plague the survivors’ brains.

Patients with COVID-19 have reported neurological effects from stuttering to psychosis.Scientists believe that these long-lasting and bizarre symptoms may be the result of a Haywire immune response to coronavirus infection, causing inflammation and damage to neurons and synaptic connections.

Thornton’s doctors claim that when his stress subsides, so does his stuttering.

But in the meantime, he told Scientific American that it got worse.

He is not alone. She said Indianapolis’ mother, Amanda Wood, developed stuttering after surviving COVID-19 in March. WTHR.

By August, it didn’t get any better, and she decided to participate in a study at Johns Hopkins University, a COVID-19 long-haul carrier with neurological problems to find out what went wrong. I want it.

“Stress and anxiety aren’t the cause of stuttering, but they make it worse,” Soo-Eun Chang, a neuroscientist at the University of Michigan, told Scientific American.

“Speech is one of the more complex movements that humans perform.

“This is an important feat because it involves literally 100 muscles and needs to be adjusted on a millisecond timescale, and it relies on a well-functioning brain.

The brain is powerful and delicate.

A Lancet study found that 86% of COVID-19 survivors suffer from neurological effects such as brain inflammation and changes in mental status.

The connections between brain cells and the connections that allow them to transmit complex series of commands in their daily activities can be easily damaged by inflammation.

COVID-19 is famous for its inflammatory response.

What begins as an immune effort to fend off the virus can quickly fail, attack healthy tissue, and even kill it.

This so-called cytokine storm has often become known as a true killer, if not the majority of fatal COVID-19 cases.

And the bran is not immune.

“Immune-mediated attacks on synaptic connections can lead to changes in brain function,” said Dr. Chan.

The coronavirus itself can also invade the brain.

The nasal cavity is one of the favorite points of entry to the human body and provides a clear path to the brain.

Berlin researchers first tracked the viral pathway from the mucous membrane of the nasal cavity to the olfactory bulb, a neuron receiver of odor information that is sent deep into the brain for processing, and even to the brain stem.

This process can underlie the loss of odor that up to 86 percent of people with mild infections suffer. For some people, the sense of smell does not recover and it takes several months.

However, the virus did not appear to deviate from other areas of the brain.

Another theory is that certain viral debris (an infectious protein isolated from dying virus particles) can cross the blood-brain barrier and cause havoc even if brain cells cannot be completely infected. It suggests that.

Alternatively, the virus can mistakenly learn that healthy tissues such as the brain are invaders and initiate an eerie conversion of antibodies intended to fight it into “autoantibodies” that begin to attack them. There is sex.

Scientists say that whatever causes the neurological symptoms people are suffering from, such as Thornton and Wood, may be the result of human immune system-brain interactions rather than the virus itself and the brain. I think it’s expensive.

However, undoing the injury is a more complex problem, which can be followed by a rash of mental illness or chronic neurological problems.