Connect with us

Health

Some COVID-19 survivors develop stuttering and strange neurological effects

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


COVID-19 left scores for survivors with bizarre neurological effects ranging from mani to neurological episodes, a new report reveals.

The 40-year-old teacher, who spent his life communicating with his students’ classrooms, noticed stuttering for the first time in his life.

“You’ve noticed that some words don’t feel right in your mouth,” said Patrick Thornton, a math teacher in Houston. Texas..

During illness Coronavirus In August, he showed fairly typical moderate symptoms. I lost my voice due to headache, malaise, chest pain, shortness of breath, and sore throat.

But even if he was on his way to recovery, something went wrong.

“I regained my voice, but it broke my mouth,” Thornton said. Scientific American.

“That was horrifying.”

As President Joe Biden has said many times, stress can cause stuttering in people who have stuttering, but the root cause of speech disorders is a more complex set of neurological problems. is.

It is undeniable that for months, the coronavirus attacks the brain, making infected people more susceptible to stroke and developing encephalitis.

And there are case reports of mental illness, or a survey of “long-term” patients as given to 153 British patients-one-third of them have cerebral edema, “dementia-like” memory loss. , Reported neurological symptoms such as “mental changes”. ‘

The writing is on the wall, but it’s unclear exactly what’s happening-and years of research may be needed to figure out why the virus continues to plague the survivors’ brains.

Patients with COVID-19 have reported neurological effects from stuttering to psychosis.Scientists believe that these long-lasting and bizarre symptoms may be the result of a Haywire immune response to coronavirus infection, causing inflammation and damage to neurons and synaptic connections.

Thornton’s doctors claim that when his stress subsides, so does his stuttering.

But in the meantime, he told Scientific American that it got worse.

He is not alone. She said Indianapolis’ mother, Amanda Wood, developed stuttering after surviving COVID-19 in March. WTHR.

By August, it didn’t get any better, and she decided to participate in a study at Johns Hopkins University, a COVID-19 long-haul carrier with neurological problems to find out what went wrong. I want it.

“Stress and anxiety aren’t the cause of stuttering, but they make it worse,” Soo-Eun Chang, a neuroscientist at the University of Michigan, told Scientific American.

“Speech is one of the more complex movements that humans perform.

“This is an important feat because it involves literally 100 muscles and needs to be adjusted on a millisecond timescale, and it relies on a well-functioning brain.

The brain is powerful and delicate.

A Lancet study found that 86% of COVID-19 survivors suffer from neurological effects such as brain inflammation and changes in mental status.

The connections between brain cells and the connections that allow them to transmit complex series of commands in their daily activities can be easily damaged by inflammation.

COVID-19 is famous for its inflammatory response.

What begins as an immune effort to fend off the virus can quickly fail, attack healthy tissue, and even kill it.

This so-called cytokine storm has often become known as a true killer, if not the majority of fatal COVID-19 cases.

And the bran is not immune.

“Immune-mediated attacks on synaptic connections can lead to changes in brain function,” said Dr. Chan.

The coronavirus itself can also invade the brain.

The nasal cavity is one of the favorite points of entry to the human body and provides a clear path to the brain.

Berlin researchers first tracked the viral pathway from the mucous membrane of the nasal cavity to the olfactory bulb, a neuron receiver of odor information that is sent deep into the brain for processing, and even to the brain stem.

This process can underlie the loss of odor that up to 86 percent of people with mild infections suffer. For some people, the sense of smell does not recover and it takes several months.

However, the virus did not appear to deviate from other areas of the brain.

Another theory is that certain viral debris (an infectious protein isolated from dying virus particles) can cross the blood-brain barrier and cause havoc even if brain cells cannot be completely infected. It suggests that.

Alternatively, the virus can mistakenly learn that healthy tissues such as the brain are invaders and initiate an eerie conversion of antibodies intended to fight it into “autoantibodies” that begin to attack them. There is sex.

Scientists say that whatever causes the neurological symptoms people are suffering from, such as Thornton and Wood, may be the result of human immune system-brain interactions rather than the virus itself and the brain. I think it’s expensive.

However, undoing the injury is a more complex problem, which can be followed by a rash of mental illness or chronic neurological problems.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: