Scientists Start Testing Vaccines That Can Be Administered As Nasal Sprays

This month, British scientists will begin testing vaccines COVID-19 It can be ejected through the nose instead of being injected into the muscle, as is the case with most vaccines currently being tested, and three have recently been approved for use in the United Kingdom.

It sounds like a perfect alternative to discomfort and fears many experiences in jabs.

For an estimated 6 million people in the UK with needle phobia, that’s the news many have been worried about.

But can spraying the Covid-19 vaccine into the nose actually bring the same powerful boost to the body’s immune system as demonstrated in some injectable forms?

Forty-eight healthy volunteers will participate in the nasal spray trial and will be quarantined in separate rooms for up to two weeks at FluCamp, a private clinic in London, monitoring their response to the vaccine.

This is because, unlike injectable vaccines, COVI-VAC nasal sprays contain the genetically modified Covid-19 virus itself. This is a so-called live attenuated vaccine. The traces of the virus it contains are still infectious, but they are much weaker than the real thing, so they are unlikely to cause illness.

This type of vaccine is not new. Every year, about 3 million children in the UK are vaccinated against influenza using live attenuated vaccines (nasal drops).

MMR jab for measles, mumps and rubella is also a live attenuated vaccine.

Scientists believe that live Covid-19 vaccines may be more effective than many jabs in tests targeting specific proteins (peplomers) on the surface of the Covid-19 virus. I will.

These vaccines use a gene fragment of this protein to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies. Antibodies look for and destroy proteins in the blood.

The government has ordered millions of doses of Pfizer and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines. Both of these work this way.

However, antibodies are just one of many weapons in the immune system. Live attenuated vaccines, whether nasal drops or injections, work by deploying an army that fights all infections, including more sophisticated T and B cells that can hunt down viral invaders. ..

It’s like calling the entire army against the enemy, not just one platoon. “The rationale behind such live attenuated vaccines is that patients are experiencing non-symptomatic infections,” says Professor Andrew Easton, a virologist at the University of Warwick.

“It provokes any reaction from the immune system, similar to what you get with a real viral infection. It gives you a broader immune response, which can potentially give you longer lasting immunity.

Vaccination through the nose may increase its effectiveness. When the vaccine is injected into the arm, it marshalls the reaction of the immune system by stimulating cells in the bone marrow to produce antibodies.

Nasal vaccines do this, but they stimulate cells in the mucous membranes (the sticky membrane that covers the airways) to monitor the virus and increase its chances of destroying it before it reaches the lungs.

“Nasal sprays deliver the vaccine directly to the airways,” says Professor Easton. “It’s the place most needed, because it’s mainly where the Covid-19 virus replicates.”

However, the nasal route has advantages only when vaccinated against respiratory infections. In addition, injections give you an idea of ​​how much the vaccine has been delivered, but nasal drops make it difficult to ensure.

And for all the excitement of the Covid-19 nasal vaccine, there is one big problem.

Influenza vaccine nasal drops are not approved for use in children or adults whose immune system is weakened by chronic illness. Children under the age of 2 with an underdeveloped immune system. The latter is a major risk group for Covid infection.

Professor Easton warns that the same is likely to be the case for Covid-19 nasal sprays being developed by New York-based company Codagenix.

This could rule out use for millions of British people at the highest risk of serious illness or viral death.

“We need to remember that we are taking a live virus and that our body’s immune system weakens with age,” says Professor Easton.

“Giving vaccines that can cause serious infections to older people and very young people can be too risky. The risk is very small, but it is still there.

Live attenuated vaccines also carry the risk of “return”. This is the risk that the genetically modified and weakened virus will gradually mutate and become highly infectious again. For flu nasal spray vaccines, scientists have spent years completing the prescription to minimize the risk of this happening.

So are needle haters allowed to request a new nasal vaccine? For example, in “exceptional situations”, patients with learning disabilities who may experience “serious pain” about the needle.

The UK Public Health Service allows people who are afraid of injections to request a nasal flu vaccine, so there may be hope first.